Johnny Drille recently penned an adorable message to his wife, Rima Tahini, as they mark their second anniversary

The talented singer also shared more pictures from his wedding, which showed that the likes of Rema, Ayra Starr and other Mavin stars were in attendance

Many Nigerians have since taken to social media to applaud Mavin stars for keeping the wedding a secret for two years

Popular R&B sensation John Ighodaro, better known as Johnny Drille, has finally shared wedding photos as he marked his second wedding anniversary with his wife, Rima Tahini, Today, January 5.

To make it special, Johnny Drille, who recently welcomed his first child, shared pictures from his wedding featuring his co-Mavin colleagues like Rema, Ayra Starr, among others.

Rema attended Johnny Drille's wedding. Credit: @johnnydrille

Source: Instagram

Gushing about his wife in a message, the singer described her as the best thing to ever happen to him.

He wrote in a caption:

"Thank you for the happiest five years of my life, and the most beautiful two years of marriage.You’re the best thing that ever happened to me and i’m glad i get to go through life with you."

Slide the post below to see more pictures from Johnny Drille's wedding

People react to pictures from Johnny Drille's wedding

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many wondered how Mavin stars were able to keep their colleague's wedding a secret for two years. See some of their comments below:

sexy_bella_1:

"How all of una for this picture take manage close mouth for 2yrs if una nor get witch."

mariah_biyi:

"2 years? It’s because yall didn’t do asoebi that we didn’t know … Happy wedding anniversary."

senpai.teneni:

"I can’t believe y’all really did this behind our backs but I love it still Happy Anniversary."

anjolaoluwa_sparks:

"You guys closed your mouths for 5 whole years!"

therealawesome_g:

"@johnnydrille and @kunleremiofficial friends circle needs to be studied.. They can keep secret sha."

Loved up photos of Johnny Drille with actress Tomi Ojo trend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported on how Johnny Drille and Tomi Ojo had fans wondering about the nature of their relationship.

It all started when the singer and actress took to their individual Instagram pages to share snaps of them together.

On Tomi’s page, she posted a series of photos of herself with the Mavin artiste as well as a video of them looking cosy together while in an elevator.

Source: Legit.ng