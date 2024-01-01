A video of Victor Osimhen at a RCCG parish in Lagos for the crossover service is trending online

In the video, church members were seen screaming in excitement and clapping for the footballer as he approached the altar

Another clip showed the moment the pastor handed Osimhen a microphone, an action which has left people talking

Nigerian football star and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is trending online over a heartwarming video showing him attending a crossover service.

Osimhen, who is in the country for the Super Eagles final preparations for AFCON 2023, was spotted at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Parish in Lagos.

A clip showed star-struck church members clapping and screaming in excitement after sighting the 2023 Africa Footballer of the Year.

Another video showed the moment Osimhen shared a warm embrace with the pastor before he was handed the microphone.

singer Peter Okoye of Psquare sweetly celebrated Osimhen on his 25th birthday.

Netizens react to video of Victor Osimhen in church

many queried why the footballer was handed a microphone.

benjamin_o_ofurum:

"His humbleness needs to be studied."

omajane_:

"Na wa o. So he had to give a speech? Some pastors sha."

joyce_apeh:

"They left God that they were worshiping to praise a mere mortal. I weep for some Christians."

la_draw.s:

"Churches need to stop doing this thing.. sigh.."

anumzzz:

"I love the Catholic church, honestly. Have never seen this type of pettiness in a Catholic church before."

nedumphotography:

"He chose the small church he was obviously attending before.Humility."

yellowshugabae:

"Pls why them give am mic? Is he a pastor?"

