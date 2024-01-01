Davido was among the popular singers who performed at the grand finale of the Greater Lagos Fiesta

A series of videos showed the moment he exchanged pleasantries with Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Another video showed the moment Davido took to the stage, where he thrilled fans with some of his hit songs

Fun videos from the grand finale of the Greater Lagos fiesta, which took place at the SOL beach, have emerged on social media with popular music stars like Davido, Olamide, Shallipopi, among others, in attendance.

A video showing the moment Davido, who attended Harvesters church crossover service, met with Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has left people talking.

Davido greets Sanwo-Olu at Lagos Fiesta grand finale. Credit: @davido @k8henshaw

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Davido bowed his head as he shook hands with the governor.

Watch a video of Davido with Sanwo-Olu below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Below is another video of Davido performing on stage at the Fiesta

The reports revealed the Greater Lagos fiesta commenced on December 29, 2023, and ended on January 1, 2024.

Netizens react to video of Davido with Sanwo-Olu

While reacting to a clip of Davido exchanging pleasantries with the Lagos state governor, many of Davido's fans cast shades at Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw, who recently shared how the DMW star didn't greet her at an event.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, see them below:

9iceguy50:

"No be person wey go cross over be this?"

zumba_stephen:

"Wait so after attending crossover service at harvesters christain center he still went on to perform at Lagos countdown event wow."

tomitintin.x:

"Later dem go say my Davido no dey greet. Everybody can’t like you or be a fan sha."

tai_bj:

"Davido has got grace. A governor stood up to greet him. I tap in that grace."

_iamcleve_:

"God sent him here for US just a king and more."

official_mzzmorel:

"Davido get respect sha."

feezy_olamilekan:

"Only yoruba knows the meaning of that cap he remove to greet in elder."

dubbyworld:

"Respect wan finish David. Love it for him. Culture is what it is and peculiar to each tribe."

How Davido reacted after his fans organised hangout in Kogi

Legit.ng reported that a video from Davido's fans hangout in Kogi caught his attention.

The singer couldn't help but react as he gushed about his fans.

He wrote in a reaction to the video:

"I love my fans so much."

Source: Legit.ng