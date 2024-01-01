US singer Justine Skye and Rema are trending on social media over a video of them during a church crossover service

The popular American singer was seen in the short clip rocking a long dress that exposed her back

Justine's outfit, however, didn't go down well with many Nigerian netizens who criticised her over it

Nigerian international act Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, and American singer Justine Skye ended the year 2023 together at church service.

The American singer, who has stirred relationship rumours for months with Rema, came under heavy backlash over the outfit she wore to the church service with the Mavin youngster.

Justine Skye's outfit to church crossover service trends. Credit: @justineskye @heisrema

Source: Instagram

A viral clip showed Justine standing in a church, wearing a long dress that bared her back.

Watch the viral video of Justine Skye and Rema at a church below:

Netizens react to Justine Skye's outfit

Many criticised the American singer's dress, highlighting the hypocrisy in many Nigerian churches. Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

ichie_agu1:

"Some people don’t actually know the appropriate clothes to wear to church cuz wetin that first auntie wear like this ? . Happy new year to you dear."

glowrie_yah:

"Wetin that Aunty wear like that go church?"

carlyrmcf:

"Why he con dress like that to church."

daraabong:

"Rema is enjoying he’s holiday Happy Happy new year everyone Live large 2024."

shedsgramm:

"Justin skye Dey look day where be dis wey Rema carry an enter ,she don confuse."

kukeh_b:

"Yes o my people after God na God no matter who you be."

thestarkidsacademy:

"Jeez you can’t even go to church in peace, camera no go let you rest , life of a star."

richy.comm:

"Look at the dress. Whether u like it or not Islam is the one and only TRUE religion. Argue with your phone. I no send ya papa."

Osimhen attends Lagos church's crossover service

Legit.ng reported a clip showing star-struck church members clapping and screaming excitedly after seeing Victor Osimhen during a church crossover service.

Another video showed the moment Osimhen handed the microphone.

In another report, Davido also attended Harvesters church with his DMW crew members,

Source: Legit.ng