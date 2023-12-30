The love that exists between Nigerian singer Davido and his fans around the world is a unique bond that many artists would be jealous to have

Videos of the singer's fans throwing him a hangout party in Okene, Kogi state, have emerged online

Davido, in reaction to the trending clip, took to his social media page noting that he loves his fans so much

Renowned Afrobeat star David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has sparked massive emotions with his reaction to a trending clip.

The singer couldn't help but react to some trending clips of a Davido Hangout party thrown in his name in Okene, Kogi state.

Singer Davido reacts as he reacts to clips of the hangout party thrown in his honour in Kogi state. Photo credit: @davido/@_odoba

Source: Instagram

One of the X (formerly Twitter) users who posted the trending clips stated that it was meant to be just a hangout party, but it ended up being a concert.

Odoba wrote:

"This is Davido fans' hangout in Okene, Kogi state, last night, which later turned into a concert. You can’t buy this love; people genuinely love Davido, and it’s too obvious. 30BG!! The biggest fan base in the world."

Davido reacts to trending clips from the OBO hangout party in Okene

In reaction to the clip, the Nigerian singer took to his Twitter handle, noting how much he loves fans.

He said:

"I love my fans so much."

See Davido's reaction to the hangout party below:

See how netizens reacted to the clip

Here are some of the comments that trailed Davido's reaction and the hangout clip:

@Hayce30bg:

"Shout to @Rashid_ochu and his team for organizing this. 30BG OKENE, KOGI STATE."

@Sikiruadepoju:

"They don’t rate you, Na ur giveaway they like."

@thatdammygirlie:

"We love you the most, you bring utmost joy to our live."

@Folasheycrown22:

"David sey you won't do Christmas gift away ni."

@SpencyDavid:

"Una don dey use ebira tone sing davido song oo lol I love it tho."

@Jedidiah148766:

"The organisers must be proud... 001."

@MISTERMARKI:

"Did he send giveaway to you people? Cos I know that is what could pull this kind of gathering from davido fans."

@TeemarsBeauty:

"Beautiful to watch."

@Senior__001:

"This my home town people don dey move mad."

@imfwesh:

"My kogite no small ebira I love y’all."

