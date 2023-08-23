Singer Davido has finally admitted that some of his 30BG fans are in the habit of overdoing things, as he went on to block one of them on Twitter

Davido, who said he is having the time of his life, added that he is not in for negative energy for the remainder of the year

The singer's action, however, stunned some netizens as others knocked the DMW label boss for blocking a 30BG fan

Nigerian music star David Adeleke Davido may have indirectly issued a warning to toxic fans as he recently stated he was not in for bad energy for the remainder of the year.

Davido made this known after blocking one of 30BG fans on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Davido says there is no room for bad energy this year. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The DMW boss blocked the fan who reacted to a tweet where he stated that his song 'Feel' is that record.

Replying to a follower who asked the reason for his action, he admitted that some of his fans are in the habit of overdoing, a tweet he has since deleted.

Check the slide below to see the exchange:

After blocking the fan, Davido tweeted:

"No bad energy this year … I am actually having the time of my life."

See his tweet below:

Reactions as Davido blocks 30BG fan on X

Legit.ng captured some of the comments in the wake of Davido's action. See them below:

excesscomedy:

"Block and cement! Protect your mental health. Abi how them take Dey talk am.."

chimm_di:

"Later they will say it’s FC toxic pass una fav don confirm am oo."

justice_okenwa:

"The Explanation part pain am and na 30bg."

ayam_nene:

"He even had to explain himself."

tolani_baby_:

"But dem Dey Learn from the best nah."

iam_bmodel:

"They don block our fellow 30BG Make the executive go beg on their behalf."

arikeeee_:

"No bad energy keh?? The one Anita show you is called what????"

Source: Legit.ng