Nigerian singer Davido has been trending on social media over allegations of unpaid debt from different people

The singer, quiet amid the messy scandal, finally took to X, formerly Twitter, to react.

Davido hailed his fans who care about him, and his tweet has sparked huge reactions online

Nigerian singer Davido seems unbothered despite the allegations levelled against him by several people.

The singer was recently called out by a photographer for owing him N 218m, and controversial media personality Blessing CEO also called him for owing her rumoured lover N4.5m.

Netizens react to Davido's tweet Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Despite the chaos, the singer shared a tweet on X, formerly Twitter, and lovingly gave a shout-out to his fans who care about him.

He wrote:

"Fans … that care."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Davido's tweet

Mixed reactions greeted Davido's tweet, with most people urging the singer to pay his debt.

Read comments below:

rhhehajdbbd:

"We rise by ripping others."

chyomsss:

"Gullible fans wey their head no correct .. if you really owing those people , go and pay them."

chimm_di:

"I hope this same fans won’t be angry if someone is owing them …Treat people how you want to be treated."

@YemieFash:

"You too dey stress us lately, fam."

@SeunAyo_:

"Even why you do bad things ? But yet you get the gut to call others out for bad things? Define hypocrisy again please."

@Feyishola_30BG:

"My Idolo. Your head dey there. I no go ever drag you for anything in this life. Anything you do, I mount!"

ivy_tarii:

"OBO we love you but pay ur debts pls!! Oppression isn’t allowed in the stanship thing abeg."

__laura_baby_:

"If he’s truly owing anyone that’s not fair let’s leave sentiments aside."

christophergodstime:

"Na nonsense yarn be this oh, which one be “fans that care” comon’ go pay debt."

@SweetAvril2:

"Yes, the real fans will call you out when you mess up and want you to fix up and be a better human for yourself, children , society. We love you."

Samklef calls out Davido over N1m debt

Legit.ng earlier reported that popular Nigerian music producer Samklef accused Davido of owing one Mastermind, a Unilag student, N1 million since 2020.

On his official Instagram page, the music producer gave Davido an ultimatum of 24 hours to pay up the young lad.

Speaking further, Samklef revealed that he had reached out to Davido’s manager, Asa Asika, over the issue to no avail. The music producer promised to drag the DMW boss if he failed to return the Unilag student’s money.

Source: Legit.ng