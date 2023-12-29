Reality TV star Cross recently trended online after clips of his performance at Davido's show at Eko Hotel went viral

Cross made the headlines as videos of him falling off the stage while dancing have become the centre of jokes and memes online

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star recently announced that he was venturing into music but seems to be having a hard time with it

Nigerian reality TV star turned musician Ikechukwu Sunday Okonkwo, aka Cross, has sparked emotions online.

A clip of him performing at Davido's show in Lagos has gone viral. In the trending video, Cross da Boss was seen performing after he was brought on stage to rile the fans up in anticipation of the Afrobeat singer.

However, what came after for the BBNaija star wasn't what he expected.

Cross misses his steps and falls off stage 'yakata'

The BBNaija star got the shock of his life as he missed his step while performing on stage. He was seen doing some legwork, but his feet got entangled and within seconds, he fell flat to the floor.

Despite Cross' struggle to avoid his fall, it was inevitable.

Cross' fall has been trending all day on social media, with some turning it into memes.

This is coming weeks after Cross announced that he was set to delve into music fully as a profession.

Watch the video of how the reality TV star fell off the stage at Davido's show in Lagos:

See the reactions that trailed the viral clip

Here are some of the reactions the clip stirred gathered by Legit.ng:

@onah7989:

"He think say na big brother arena game, he wan win prize."

@dolapo_ppp:

"Stage never master am."

@mreniola:

"He crossed the line."

@paulettepters:

"Why’s everybody falling but Naira is rising?"

@_peaceful_baddie:

"This one sweet me pass metro too much next time go and support atiku lol."

@_peaceful_baddie:

"Someone said He fell like Metro too much, Oversabi na him wan kill am."

@_omokorede__:

"From legwork to fallwork."

@chi_4_real:

"Chai! this is part of the consequences of supporting Tinubu."

@minky_realty:

"Normally cross Na werey."

@viviengozy:

"What’s with falling off the stage lately."

@iamton_gram:

"Them swear for artist make dem dey fall fall."

@mhiz__claret__janet_:

"Too much gra gra."

Cross turns house DJ, pays tribute to Mohbad

Legit.ng recalls reporting during the BBNaija All-Stars show when Cross showed an empathetic side of his personality when he paid tribute to Mohbad.

A video of him singing an unusual version of Mohbad's song "Peace" caught the attention of many online.

Cross' tribute came hours after a house guest, Lord Jeff, broke the news of the singer's demise to the All-Stars housemates.

