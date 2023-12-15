BBNaija star Cross was among those who graced Davido's concert, which took place at Eagles Square in Abuja

He took over the stage while the show lasted and surprised fans with an energetic performance at the event

Fans took to the comment section to react to this performance as mixed reactions trailed his outing

Ex-BBNaija housemate Ikechukwu Sunday Okonkwo better known as Cross surprised his fans at Davido's concert which took place at Eagle's Squares in Abuja on Thursday, December 14.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer started his Timeless African Tour with a concert in Abuja, and fans attended the event in great numbers.

BBNaija Cross performs at Davido’s Abuja concert. Photo credit @crossda_boss

Source: Instagram

The reality star was on the stage to show off his talent as he gave an electrifying dance step during his performance at the event.

BBNaija's Cross sang at Davido's concert

During the few minutes he was on stage, he took over the microphone and sang while the DJ also blasted the same music for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The reality star who was the first to become a finalist during the All stars edition hailed himself by repeatedly singing "Cross da boss".

See the clip here:

Fans react to the video of BBNaija Cross' performance

Reactions have trailed the way Cross danced and showcased his talent at Davido's concert in Abuja. Here are some of the comments below:

@tianah__hairs:

"Na wetin dem dey see Cross for be this. Such a free spirited person."

@___deshewa:

"Cross da boss my baby."

@theamybenson:

"Happy soul."

@stefnee._adaezee:

"I don’t really get what he always dances."

@docalthy:

"I’ve finally seen someone I can dance better than."

@ladyb_sexy:

"Cross d boss."

@_we.alth':

"This my babe shaa."

@tianah__hair:

"Na wetin dem dey see cross for be this. Such a free spirited person."

@___deshewa:

"Cross da boss my baby."

@ronrent.ng:

"Energy God But see Abuja people? Chai."

Cross wins Head of House, picks only guys as best friends

Legit.ng had reported how Cross emerged the head of house (HOH) during the 8th week of the All Stars edition

He had to perform some tasking games with his co-stars before he won the title.

The reality star was told to pick those who would enjoy the privileges of the HoH with him and he only chose male housemates.

Source: Legit.ng