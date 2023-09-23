Hours after it was announced to the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemates that young singer Mohbad recently passed away, Cross pays him a special tribute

A video of the BBNaija star pretending to be DJing while singing one of Mohbad's songs has gone viral

In the clip, Cross could be seen struggling to sing Mohbad's song while praying for him to have a blissful afterlife

One of the reality TV stars from the Big Brother Naija show, Cross Okonkwo, shows an empathetic side to his personality as he pays tribute to the recently deceased Streetpop artist, Mohbad.

A video of him singing a bastardised version of Imole's song "Peace" goes viral online.

Cross' tribute is coming hours after a house guest, Lord Jeff, had revealed to the BBNaija All-Stars that the Naira Marley signee had passed away.

"May the Angels be with you" - Cross prays for late singer

During his tribute performance for Imole, Cross made a touching comment that resonated with many Nigerian youth who are fans of the show.

However, some couldn't overlook the reality TV star's poor grasp of the Yoruba language because of how he sang Mohad's song.

Watch Cross' video paying tribute to Mohbad:

Fans react to Cross' performance celebrating Mohbad

See the comments that Cross' tribute stirred online:

@officialoluwanono:

"Even Mohbad go dey wonder when this remix take come out."

@deborahjijilp:

"Abeg Cross stop nau,, we dey mourn."

@peterr_deee:

"I go vote for you like that.. no shaking!! You deserve the win!!"

@o_tikanyinsola:

"Na Mohbad write the lyrics wey cross Dey sing."

@bae_presh1:

"No cross stop it ."

@otekunrin_tomi:

"Cross abeg,we are trying to heal from this heartbreak of Mohbad's death. I don't want to laugh."

@sugs_cakee:

"Confidently singing nonsense ."

@iam_m.o.t.u.n:

"Cross kilodegba station lo ko lo report ara e kolo gba 2 portions of rice."

@books_feverr:

"May his soul rest in peace ️️... Now on a lighter note, abeg wetin cross dey sing how can I laugh in a way that would please God get any book with just 300 naira in softcopy."

@duchess_thespina:

"From the day Imole died, cross sensed it and he called out his name on their pool party that week Thursday. Nice guy cross he’s spirited."

Mercy, Soma, and Angel stunned as house guest Jeff pays tribute to Mohbad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls earlier reporting the reactions of BBNaija stars after Lord Jeff shared with them Mohbad's death.

After hearing the tragic news, Soma's look and that of Mercy Eke have become memes online.

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12. But the housemates only got to know on Friday, September 22.

