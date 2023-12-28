Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Phyna, has called out most of her family members in a video for being entitled to her money

The reality star explained how she had to fend for herself when her father, who had money, refused to be responsible for her

Phyna's revelation has sparked mixed reactions as some netizens supported her, while others criticised her

Big Brother Naija 2021 winner Josephina Otabor, aka Phyna, has publicly put her family members on a blast online.

In a viral video, the reality star who recently fought with Blessing CEO revealed that 98% of her family members felt entitled to her money.

Phyna has attacked her family again. Photo credit: @unusualphyna

To buttress her point about how bad her family members were to her, she revealed she left home at 15 to start hustling after her primary and secondary education. This was after her aunt did her bit.

Phyna added that her father refused to be responsible for her even though he had money and a thriving business that he did not hide.

Watch Phyna's video below:

Netizens react to Phyna's video about her family

Read some of the opinions expressed about the reality star below:

ibn_abdulkareem__:

"Lol no nobody is humble na money wey never come.. you see that person you think he or she is loyal make money come dem bring out there real color."

blavckzeus:

"A realist with alot of trauma will sound like someone is damaged. This girl is just being herself."

callme__aya:

"Y’all leave her to tell her story and don’t shut her up!"

_queeneth_____:

"That means blessing CEO was right about Edo girls leaving parents home by age 14 15 to do ashawo."

suzzy_skin:

"Same father that was dragging her that she abandoned him. Life!"

itsvibesangel_:

"Everyone is saying always dragging her family online yen yen yen.. same family that came out to dragged her first?? Meanwhile they are the worst??"

