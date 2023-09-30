Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Phyna, in her reaction to her dad's viral interview, said he spoke up because she declined a request

According to her, it was a one-time denial, and her name is all over social media because of her old man

Phyna also added that when she dies, her body should not be buried but instead given to her family members to consume

Phyna seems tired of requests from her family members, which might have prompted her dad's viral interview.

Following the interview, which has sparked reactions online, the reality star blasted them in return.

In a viral post, Phyna announced that her family members should devour her corps after her death, and Nigerians should watch them while at it.

She also revealed that her father granted the interview simply because she declined a request.

See the posts below:

Netizens react to Phyna's post

While some people guessed Phyna's family might have been stressing her over money, others dragged her.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

sparklingtrendsboutique:

"Maybe they want to kee her with bills , some family has no limit."

ameboafrica:

"I think we should look at this from another eyes. The fact that most parents neglect their child and then expect to be pampered at the point of their Sucess is mind blowwing! Such an entitlement. You can’t abandon your duties when your child needed you most and then shout to heavens because they neglected you in their success."

susylicious_hawt:

"Mumu girl. Phyna no get sense."

conleth_hills:

"See wetin una vote for,shame!! The family sef is so shameless."

coco_ria_02:

"People with good family be here insulting her if you have parents and siblings that don’t feel entitled to your money you don’t know what God has done for you."

sugarpeacee:

"U Dey fight every body including ur family, it can’t be just one no and they are granting interviews, parents will never do that to a good child, let’s be honest."

books_feverr:

"I can't blame her, we all saw when her dad celebrated the new car she bought for him, and her mums surgery, some families can be real leeches."

