After weeks of publicly challenging each other, Portable and Charles Okocha finally had their boxing match, with the singer emerging as the winner

Following the victory, Charles Okocha took to his Instagram page with a video of how his punches weakened the Zazu crooner

Regarding Portable's win, the actor claimed the match was rigged with an incompetent referee and declared a rematch

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, best known as Portable, emerged victorious in his celebrity boxing match against Nollywood actor Charles Okocha on Wednesday, December 26.

Okocha is unsatisfied with the result and has challenged the Zazu crooner to a rematch.

Netizens react to Charles Okocha's post Photo credit: @charles_okocha/@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

After weeks of publicly dragging each other online, the actor noted that Portable emerged as the winner because the fight was rigged.

According to Okocha, who almost beat up the singer on the street, Portable gave up in the third round and did not get disqualified for breaking a boxing rule.

He affirmed that the match was rigged and was overseen by a referee who didn't know the rules governing boxing matches.

Okocha also shared a video of Portable gasping for air after receiving punches from him.

He wrote:

"How can you give up on the 3rd round when we have 4 rounds, How do you take off your gloves on the 3rd round that’s total disqualification when the fight hasn’t ended. Y’all know this shiiiït was rigged plus an incompetent REFREEE that knows nothing about boxing rules…nevertheless we move✊rematch soon."

See the post below:

Reactions to Charles Okocha's post

Read some of the comments gathered from the actor's post below:

iamteddya:

"We having a rematch for sure."

emmychris_vocalz_:

"I’m totally disappointed with the organizers and Especially the JUDGES including the REFEREE, y’all did us dirty. Charles Okocha won that fight. The real Champ."

mrhorlic:

"ur children go hear am when school resumes, don’t play with Genz kids they saw how u were defeated."

tobenna09:

"Education no be scam oh, if not why u go remove glove in an ongoing boxing match."

mightyboi_himself:

He knock u down twice Abi e no knock, Mr olemina

nwakali25:

"The referee was not phenomenal at all but we move we will knock them out on rematch"

Portable calls out Charles Okocha, claims actor ripped him of N20 million

Legit.ng earlier reported that a few weeks after Portable and Charles Okocha were seen chilling with each other, the Zazu crooner accused the film star of owing him.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Portable shared a video where he claimed Charles Okocha was paid N40 million for an endorsement deal that belonged to both of them.

According to him, the actor kept the whole sum instead of giving him his own half.

Source: Legit.ng