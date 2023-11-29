Global site navigation

Charles Okocha Responds to Portable Zazu’s Boxing Challenge, Shares What He Would Do to Singer

by  Olumide Alake
  • Controversial celebrities Portable Zazu and Charles Okocha appeared to be ready to take on each other in the boxing ring
  • This comes as the Nollywood star, in a latest update, accepted the Zeh Nation label boss' boxing challenge
  • Charles also shared a picture of him with his trainer as he vowed to take Portable back to the zoo

The ongoing drama between Street Pop star Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, and Nollywood actor Charles Okocha has continued to make headlines.

Legit.ng reported that Portable sparked reactions with a viral clip of him in a boxing ring with his boxing gloves while challenging Charles Okocha to a boxing bout.

Charles Okocha, Portable Zazu
Charles Okocha set to challenge Portable Zazu. Credit: @portablebaeby @charlesokocha
Source: Instagram

Charles Okocha accepts Portable Zazu's challenge

The Nollywood actor, in a post via his Instastory hours after Portable, dared him to a fight, revealed he was ready to face the singer.

Charles, who shared a picture of him with his trainer, was also seen with black gloves on his hands as he vowed to deal with Portable.

He wrote in a caption of the post:

"Getting ready with phenomenal trainer, tell that Baboon Zazu I am taking him back to the zoo."

See the screenshot of Charles Okocha's post below:

Charles Okocha
Screenshot of Charles Okocha's Instastory post. Credit: @charlesokocha
Source: Instagram

The exchange between Portable and Charles started after the singer called out the actor over unpaid debt.

Charles Okocha reveals he gave Portable Zazu N5m

Legit.ng reported that Charles Okocha shared details of how he gave N5m to Portable after the singer called him out in a viral video.

Portable, in a clip, alleged he worked on a project with Charles and never got paid for it.

According to the Zeh label boss, Charles made so much money off the deal.

In his defence, the Nollywood actor claimed he invited Portable to Abuja and paid for his lodging at Transcorp Hilton.

However, at some point, Charles threatened Portable, saying he would get boys to help him beat up the singer, who is currently on a music tour in the UK.

Reacting to Charles' video, a netizen wrote:

"Portable will need a dictionary to comprehend this Meanwhile, stray bullet just hit young duu."

Source: Legit.ng

