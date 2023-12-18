Nigerian singer Portable and actor Charles Okocha are looking forward to their boxing challenge

In a clip online, Okocha blocked the singer from driving off, and the moment they both stepped out of their cars, chaos ensued

As the actor pulled off his shirt and attacked Portable, the singer threatened to get him arrested for ripping him

Famous Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, and actor Charles Okocha recently engaged in a physical brawl.

In a post sighted online, the singers who will engage in a boxing challenge soon ran into each other on a street.

Okocha jumped out of his car while blocking Portable's car and challenged him to come down.

Not one to avoid confrontation or trouble, Portable, who caused a stir with his performance in a celestial church, confronted Okocha and tried to match his funny American accent.

In his usual manner, Portable lamented about getting ripped by the actor even though he continually avoided getting into an actual fight with him in the video.

Charles Okocha also went the extra mile by pulling off his shirt and attempting to tackle Portable to the ground.

Amid the hilarious chaos, Okocha's hypeman kept hailing his boss as usual in his videos.

Watch Charles Okocha and Portable's fight below:

Netizens react to the fight

Read some of the opinions sighted online about the celebrities' war.

agundubuisi:

"My kudos always go to that guy behind the camera."

_senerodaddy:

"Who else noticed the clout dis two are chasing."

nickiegoldee:

"It's portable yorumerican accent for me."

africanoid_:

"Portable should be studied by any upcoming artist. Study portable if you want to remain at the top when you eventually get there."

pretty_tonia1_:

"Make zazu leave music begin act movie abeg."

o.l.u.w.a.n.i:

"The hype man na the real werey."

callmedamy:

"Best in knowing who wants to rip him na portable suppose collect that award."

