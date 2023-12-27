Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola won the much-anticipated celebrity boxing match against Nollywood actor Charles Okocha

The event, held on December 26, saw the two controversial stars hit it out in a fistfight over their alleged dispute

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the Zazu crooner claimed that Okocha cheated him of a N40 million rip-off

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, best known as Portable, emerged victorious in his celebrity boxing match against Nollywood actor Charles Okocha on Wednesday, December 26.

The Heritage Boxing Entertainment-sanctioned contest began just after 1 in the morning and was held at Landmark Beach in Victoria Island, Lagos State.

Portable wins Charles Okocha in celebrity boxing fight Credit: @portablebaby, @charlesokocha

Source: Instagram

After a long online spat over a claimed N40 million rip-off, which began with Portable claiming the actor cheated him, the two finally settled their scores with a ring fistfight.

The singer asserted that Okocha had deceived him by sending him only a small portion of the money.

After a tough fight, Portable finally won the fight and solidified his position as the worthy champion.

Videos making the rounds online saw the singer show off his belt as he greeted other celebrities who graced the event.

See the videos below

Netizens react to Portable's victory

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

itz_blackgirlriatu:

"Potable ended up on the floor how did he win."

kingbaileymo:

"But na portable dey ground like this, abi una want do Waytin them do franchise."

popseenlion:

"Someone said they were throwing hands like hook up girls."

oghene_tega._:

"Nigerias we too funny abeg, na make our government Dey see us finish."

natashabankz7:

"Nothing you won tell me,na set up be this, cause how portable go take win Charles."

banzyexchange1:

"If you believe 2024 is your year of success and achievement i wish you Goodluck."

realtor_pelumi:

"This Obasanjo internet go hot. Una no go hear word as Portable win."

magic_finger21:

"Una no day sleep ni haha y’all just gather here like metro."

ms_nma1:

"Lol Abeg who wants to collect my Nigerian citizenship...bcus Wetin be this?"

violence_forever01:

"Any musicians way dey get mouth one on one is allow nowCharles Okocha Blocks Portable on the Road Read."

Portable, and actor Charles Okocha engaged in a physical brawl.

In a post sighted online, the singers set to engage in a boxing challenge soon ran into each other on a street.

Okocha jumped out of his car while blocking Portable's car and challenged him to come down.

Not one to avoid confrontation or trouble, Portable, who caused a stir with his performance in a celestial church, confronted Okocha and tried to match his funny American accent.

Source: Legit.ng