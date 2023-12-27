Singer Portable and two of his wives were at Oshodi Day 2023 to join the celebration in grand style

The singer was seen holding Bewaji, his first wife, and showing her to people who gifted her money

However, he shunned Asabi Simple and left her all to be by herself while she took pictures with her colleagues

Street pop singer Habeeb Olaolomi Oyegbile professionally known as Portable and his two wives attended Oshodi Day 2023 Celebration.

In a video sighted on social media, the three were seen wearing the aso ebi taken for the special occasion.

Portable flaunts Bewaji, shuns other wife at Oshodi day 2023. Photo credit @ashabisimple/@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Bewaji was with her son and her husband while Asabi Simple was seen in the company of her friends and her colleagues.

Portable who recently won a boxing match against Charles Okocha was busy taking Bewaji his first wife around and introducing her to dignitaries.

However, he shunned Asabi Simple and she was left in the company of her colleagues.

Money rain on Bewaji

In the video, Mc Olumo and a music artiste whom Portable introduced his wife to made money rain on her.

She knelt to greet the two dignitaries on stage and they sprayed her with endless cash. At one point, Portable was heard shouting that they should pack the money his wife was given so they wouldn't be stolen.

This is not the first time that the music act would be honouring his first wife Bewaji by flaunting her.

A few months ago, he flaunted her as they wore matching outfits, he also took her on a tour to the US.

See the clip here:

Fans react to the video of Bewaji and Portable

Reactions have trailed the video where Portable was showing off Bewaji. Here are some of the comments below:

@mcctyhann274:

"U are blessed Portable putting smile on dis lady every time u no go no better yesterday bijahirosulullahi."

@iam_opegold:

"Pressure ti fe pa awon baby mama isonu they’re just do video lotun losi."

@ganiyat_ayeni:

"Portable dey give us joy normally.:

@ayoolamide21:

"He really love his first wife ajeh."

@big_oaa:

"Bewaji eyes dan see shege extra pro max from portable hand, see the way he dey drag the girl."

@hammedbasirat_:

"Portable problem is always money."

@adeosunolufunke:

"Portable he said ebami ko.owo yi."

@magitohtahlenu01:

"Werey olorin."

@iam_eniolarafiu:

"@portablebaeby thanks for loving @omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi. God bless you."

@skinny_pounds05:

"@ashabi_simple you no use hood eyes look that woman at all slide 3."

Asabi Simple drools over Portable

Legit.ng had reported that Asabi Simple, one of the wives of Portable had gushed over her husband.

She posted a video of the two of them singing and vibing to the singer's song in a car and she stated that she misses him a lot.

The actress prayed for her husband said she would go and sleep so she could dream of him.

Source: Legit.ng