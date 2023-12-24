Kizz Daniel has given one of his female fans a scholarship to the university during one of his recent events

He was performing on stage when the lady started jumping and shouted that she would love to go to school

Kizz Daniel paused and asked her the school she would love to attend and he promised to sponsor her

Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, professionally known as Kizz Daniel has brought laughter and tears to the face of a fan known as Funmilayo during one of his concerts.

He was busy singing during his concert when a fan started screaming and jumping that she wanted to go to school. The female fan later caught the attention of the singer who marked his 10 years on stage a few weeks ago.

Kizz Daniel to sponsor female fan to university. Photo credit @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

He had to pause and listen to the lady. He asked her the school she would love to attend and she said University of Lagos.

In the video, the singer who became a father on his birthday said he would sponsor her throughout her university education. The lady screamed and was shedding tears of joy while some of her friends hugged her.

See the video here:

Fans react to the video of Kizz Daniel and his fan

Netizens have reacted to the video where the singer promised a female fan scholarship. Here are some of the comments below:

@mr.agugua:

"Them no dey ever gift men . Can we know our offense please."

@ms_jollie623:

"Omooo…the rest Dey busy Dey shout 500k and 1million."

@hayor_awe:

"Everybody de carry she, who go carry he like this."

@dkokopee:

"Men sef fit too form to talk out , because society has trained them to be a man! Omo men gats begin talk o, but most men go always help women , cos women build the nation ! Allow !"

@leaddy30bg:

"Who else loves the song “Twe Twe? Kiss Daniel is talented mahn!"

@onlyoneshadow:

"Nobi to sponsor person for school o. She fit no get head for book."

@ephexzee:

"Life is leading you with 5 - 0, man no dey ever get anything for man hand , if their is next life, i am definitely coming as a woman, i don too try as a man."

@its_goodnews001:

"No excuse to be illiterate, she take the chance imagine shouting “I want to go to school in a show other girl dey do aww aww."

@oldcustomer_:

"Even Kizz Daniel sef shock that she mentioned Unilag."

@_rukky__1:

"Who be those people when dey shout 1 million enemies of progress what if him one talk 10 million before?"

@stevechinweze:

"He still wanted to add up to the scholarship but the lady and the excited crowd didn't let him."

Kizz Daniel samples a new hit in studio

Legit.ng had reported that Kizz Daniel was seen sampling another hit song in his studio.

In the viral clip, the singer was seen dancing along to the beat that filtered through the speakers in his studio.

The singer smiled knowingly as he enjoyed what he just worked on.

Source: Legit.ng