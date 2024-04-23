Mr Ibu’s Burial Arrangement Finally Announced, Actor to Be Buried in 5-Day Event: “Rest in Peace”
- Late Nollywood actor Mr Ibu’s burial arrangements have finally been shared on social media to the interest of fans
- In a video that was shared by actor Ejike Asiegbu’s wife, Oge, she displayed the poster made to send the late movie star home
- Many netizens reacted to the information while mourning Mr Ibu’s loss after his battle with a prolonged illness
Veteran Nollywood actor John Okafor aka Mr Ibu will be getting buried soon and the burial arrangement was recently shared online.
Recall that the comic movie star died in Lagos after suffering a cardiac arrest on March 2, 2024.
In a new development, plans to bury Mr Ibu have been announced on social media. Veteran actor Ejike Asiegbu’s wife Oge had paid a condolence visit to the late movie star’s family and she shared the burial arrangements online.
From the post, it was gathered that a five-day event would be organised to honour the late film star’s memory with activities starting on June 25 and ending on June 30, 2024.
On Tuesday June 25, 2024, a novelty football match between Nollywood and Rangers International is set to be held with a candlelight procession taking place the next day in Mr Ibu’s residence.
On Thursday, June 27, a wake will be held for the late actor at the Eziokwe Amurri compound in Enugu, and on Friday, Mr Ibu’s corpse will be moved from the Eastern Nigerian Medical Centre to his hometown in Amurri Nkwanu West LGA for his funeral. Finally, on Sunday, June 30, 2024, a thanksgiving ceremony will be held for the late actor.
See Oge Asiegbu’s post below:
Fans react to Mr Ibu’s burial arrangements
Read what some of Mr Ibu’s fans on social media had to say about his burial arrangements below:
Ejikeasiegbu:
“MAY GOD'S MERCY BE UPON HIM.”
Cardiffcandy:
“lord have mercy.”
Ogeasigebu:
“It is well..Rest in peace Mr Ibu”
Jeniluv3264:
“I feel for Mr ibu wife.”
May Edochie pens thought-provoking tribute for Mr Ibu
May Edochie, the first wife of actor Yul Edochie, has penned a stirring tribute to mourn the death of her husband's senior colleague, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu.
The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, has confirmed the sad news as he revealed what caused the untimely demise of the legend.
Following the shocking news, May pondered the essence of struggling through life only to become lifeless at any given second.
Source: Legit.ng