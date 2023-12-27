Nigerian Grammy award winner Burna Boy has bagged another award on the international scene

Burna Boy was named the best international artist at the 2023 Planet Rap Awards

Many of the singer's fans and wellwishers have since flooded social media with congratulatory message

Nigerian international act and record producer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has once again put the country on the world map with his latest achievement.

Burna Boy, who made it to the 2024 Grammy nomination list, was said to have won the Best International Artist award at the 2023 Planet Rap Awards.

Planet Rap Awards recognises Burna Boy. Credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

This was made public in a tweet shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a handle with the moniker @Big7Record, alongside a video featuring the Nigerian singer.

Big7Record wrote in a caption:

"Burna Boy wins “Best International Artist” at the 2023 Planet Rap awards."

The award was bestowed on Burna for his collaborations with international acts and music influence on the global stage.

However, as of the time this article was published, Burna Boy has not shared a post about his win online.

See the viral tweet shared by Big7Record below:

Fans react as Burna Boy win Best International Artist

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the post. See them below:

MansaOkonma:

"Dude just has too many hits, he can literally tour for the rest of his life off his catalog."

EmekeKenne73168:

"Twice as tall."

kashniga20:

"What I love to hear."

J_aiit:

"Legendary!"

official_jtwist:

"Odogwu for a reason."

Source: Legit.ng