Burna Boy's mother, Bose Ogulu, has continued with her birthday as a video from a recent celebration in Lagos emerged online

The Grammy Award winner and his parents were seen at a club as Burna Boy's dad hilariously hit him on the head

Rapper Phyno, who is Burna Boy's close pal, was also seen at the club with the singer's sister, Nissi Ogulu

Music star Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, and his family were spotted at a club in Lagos celebrating his mother and manager Bose Ogulu's birthday.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Burna Boy's mother clocked a new age on November 19 as the singer, in a viral video, carried her on stage during a performance in Austin, Texas.

Burna Boy's mum celebrates her birthday in Lagos. credit: @burnaboygram @thenamix

Source: Instagram

The Ogulus, who are currently in Nigeria, were spotted in a Lagos club where they threw a party in honour of Burna Boy's mum.

A viral video showed Burna Boy alongside his parent as his dad jokingly tapped him on the head.

Watch a viral video of Burna Boy and his parents below:

Check out a picture the deputy head of mission for the British High Commission Lagos, Abby Bernard, shared on her page below:

See other screenshots from Burna Boy's mum's celebration, including a picture of indigenous rapper Phyno with the singer's sister below:

Screenshots from Burna Boy's mum's birthday celebration in Lagos. Credit: @nissination @thenamix

Source: Instagram

People react to video of Burna Boy and his parents in a club

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video. See them below:

kuwait__official:

"Very funny I swear."

big_more_richies:

"Family is everything."

officialeminent_:

"I love the bond of affection that exist amongst them."

less_ego25:

"Burna Dey club with his mom and dad?"

jwempire_interiors:

"Person no they big pass him papa."

mufasa_ofhype:

"After you guys will say the guy is proud, ehn he’s rude lol mad people."

