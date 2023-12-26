Video of veteran Nigerian singer Tony One Week on stage performing alongside Grammy award winner Burna Boy, KCee, and Sabinus goes viral

Some of the antics of renowned Afro-fusion artiste Burna Boy in the viral clip have sparked the most reactions online

Apart from Burna Boy, skit maker Sabinus and music mogul E-Money all joined the veteran as they created magic on stage together

Some clips of veteran Nigerian singer Tony One Week rolling back the years as he goes on stage during the trending Obi's House party in Port Harcourt have sparked reactions online.

In the viral clip, quite a number of big-name Nigerian artists like Burna Boy, KCee and his brother, E-Money and skit maker Sabinus all joined Tony One Week on stage as they made his comeback performance memorable.

Burna Boy's unusual dance steps on stage create massive uproar

Videos of Burna Boy dancing vigorously like a village herbalist were one of the highlights of the performance.

The African Giant's hilarious dance steps have created a massive stir of emotions online as netizens query the singer's unusual moves.

However, the fact that all these young stars went out to support the veteran Tony One Week left many online happy as they were hailed for supporting the veteran.

All of this is coming months after Tony One Week cried out that his cousin Ameachi Munagor was suffering from diabetes, stroke and a terminal kidney disease.

Watch Tony One Week's performance below:

Reactions trail Burna Boy's goofy behaviours as he joins Tony One Week on stage

See how netizens reacted to Tony One Week's performance:

@ifunaeyes:

"Wetin dey really worry Odogwu these days he seems so goofy and all."

@xtra.sweetsteph_:

"Onwa December is truly Burna's favourite song... cause what was that hopp."

@devika_okoka:

"It’s Burna boy for me Burna is grooving and enjoying so well."

@mooreworks:

"Obi’s. House. DJ Obi. Not obi cubanas house."

@anitas_clothier:

"Nothing like woman in a man’s life. See how burna is always happy these days."

@baff_ups__designs:

"Most of the people there can’t relate they just vibing cus Burna is loving the song."

@Jobiz042:

"Igbo ppl no dey hear word. How Tinubu wan take believe say country hard."

@chafford100Esex:

"Omo Tony one week is been a minute good to see him see the way Burna is jumping he loves to dance to ogene music so much I’m not surprised to see him there."

@Anu_official:

"Burna boy is always a vibe at parties."

@DrTambari:

"Tony 1 week is a multi-talented man."

@justmaeyen_o:

"Of course Poco lee is there If nobody is present, he must be."

@heartzuri_:

"The way Burna dy happy these days ehhhh."

