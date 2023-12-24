Nigerian singer Burna Boy shook the internet with reports of him gifting his colleague Phyno with a Jesus-themed pendant valued at millions of naira

Nigerian international singer Damini Ebunoluwa, best known as Burna Boy, has allegedly given Phyno a Jesus-themed pendant worth several million naira as a present.

In a post shared by @Big7Record, Phyno—whose true name is Chibuzo Nelson Azubuike—was seen wearing the pendants with a Jesus motif.

Burna Boy reportedly gifts bestie Phyno Jesus-themed pendant

Source: Instagram

In association with the African giant crooner, the social account alleged that Burna gifted the indigenous rapper his Jesus piece as a sign of bromance.

Meanwhile, the Afrobeats star Wizkid possesses a similar pendant bearing a Jesus motif.

See the video below

Phyno visits Burna Boy’s Lagos mansion

Popular indigenous rapper Phyno, whose real name is Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, seemed to have a good bond with international act Damini Ogulu, known as Burna Boy.

A recent viral video showed Phyno and his team at Burna Boy's Lagos mansion.

The clip showed a rare view of what the Grammy Award winner's mansion looked like as some of his luxury cars were spotted.

Burna Boy parties with parents at Lagos nightclub, Phyno spotted

Music star Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, and his family, alongside friend Phyno were spotted at a club in Lagos celebrating his mother and manager Bose Ogulu's birthday.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Burna Boy's mother clocked a new age on November 19 as the singer, in a viral video, carried her on stage during a performance in Austin, Texas.

The Ogulus, who are currently in Nigeria, were spotted in a Lagos club where they threw a party in honour of Burna Boy's mum.

Why Burna Boy gave a hypeman N10m

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy made headlines over his fantastic time at a Lagos nightclub on October 24.

A highlight at the club saw Burna giving out a huge wad of N10 million to the hypeman who put up a great show at the club.

Another video showed the Last Last crooner with a box of British pounds.

Source: Legit.ng