Big Brother Naija superstar Mercy Eke looked absolutely gorgeous in the lush native attire she wore for her colleague Omashola's traditional wedding

Eke buzzed the internet with several videos of her elegantly dressed in the indigenous glam embellished cultural beads draped around her neck

Social media users couldn't resist showering the reality TV star with compliments over her gorgeous statement

Big Brother Naija star Mercy Eke showcased an opulent and masculine ensemble at the traditional wedding of her fellow co-star, Omashola Kola Oburoh.

The reality TV winner became an internet sensation through numerous viral videos of her adorned in a traditional white outfit initially associated with the Urhobo, Isoko, Ijaw, and Itsekiri tribes.

Mercy Eke dazzles in Delta attire at Omashola’s traditional marriage Credit: @mercyeke_official

She accessorized the look with glamour, including cultural neck beads for authenticity.

The beauty influencer was one of the celebrities who showed up at Delta-born Omashola's traditional wedding to his white girlfriend.

Having pulled off an endearing fashion display, netizens couldn't stop talking about how stunning the upcoming actress looked.

See the video below

More videos here

Netizens react to Mercy Eke’s glam at Omashola’s wedding.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

iam__kindy:

"Mercy Eke star power is unmatched na she make this wedding the trend."

shennelmillz:

"Mercy is a real one that will show up for you anytime."

dayoogedengbe:

"This their native attire, is that a skirt or a wrapper? Asking Respectfully!"

honiebells007:

"This my mercy no go kill me ohsuch a sweet girl."

omawumio:

"Lambo looks lovely! Please play itsekiri songs. It’s an itsekiri wedding. @omawonder has an Itsekiri song on Reels music. @oycofficial « Eledumare » is also an itsekiri song, and many others. Thanks."

fizzglam:

"King of the boys for a reason. Sweet soul."

Omashola proposes to fiancee

Legit.ng had reported that Omashola had made a vow that his wedding would be the talk of the town while he was proposing to his lover last year.

The reality star shared the video where he asked his lover to marry him. Omashola had earlier proposed to her before they had their first child.

He made another proposal a few months after welcoming their baby boy.

