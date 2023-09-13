A video from BBNaija All Stars housemate Omashola's dairy session showed him asking Biggie to loan him money for his upcoming wedding

Omashola, who is in the house as a special guest, acknowledged that he couldn't win the N120 million prize

The reality star's bold move has left many of his fans and viewers of the reality show talking, as they found it funny

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars housemate Omashola trended on social media over a video from his diary session with Biggie on Tuesday, September 12.

Omashola, during his conversation with Biggie, told the BBNaija landlord to loan him money for his wedding scheduled for December 23.

Omashola set to wed in December. Credit: @sholzy23

Source: Instagram

The reality star, who is in the house as a guest, appealed to Biggie to call him back for a private discussion to negotiate the amount he needed and how he would pay back.

Omashola, who sat on the floor, could be heard in the video saying:

“I have a project I want to run. I know you’re a generous guy. Don’t ask for my account details now. Don’t dash me. This is like a loan, even if it’s to pay you back small."

In a response, Biggie said:

“Big Brother will consider your request."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Omashola begs Biggie for loan

See some of the reactions gathered from Twitter below:

badboibilli:

"Sholzy just dey use dem gbadun for that house."

jhey_peee:

"This guy na correct guy on God. This is absolutely better and more honorable than go fund me or asking fans for sh!t or fan donating sh!t. Plans dey and he is only asking for a loan."

_Afeah:

"I swear biggie was laughing."

Gbollyjay:

"This guy na professional borrower, e sabi their scope."

Source: Legit.ng