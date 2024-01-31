A picture of the late Mohbad's mother carrying her grandson, Liam, has been seen on social media

In the photo, the little boy was holding a cheese ball while lifting his hands in the air, he appeared so happy

Liam was smiling in the photo while his grandmother also smiled as she looked at the camera

It seems that Olumiyi, the mother of the late Mohbad is doing her best to take care of her grandson as seen in a photo on social media.

In the picture, the woman who said that she was told her late son would be a pastor was carrying her grandchild in a lovely way.

She was wearing a flowered Ankara cloth while Liam, the late singer's son wore a patterned T-shirt and blue shorts.

Late Mohbad's mother carries Liam in adorable pose. Photo credit @iammobad/@temilolashobola

Source: Instagram

Mohbad's mom and son smiled in a picture

In the adorable photo sighted online, the two were enjoying each other's company as they both smiled at the camera.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Liam had a cheese ball in his hands that he raised in the air.

Recall that the late singer died in his prime at 27. Since his demise, a lot of controversy has surfaced about his death, and some people were arrested in connection to his untimely demise.

See the picture here:

How fans reacted to the picture of Liam and his grandmother

Reactions have trailed the lovely picture of Mohbad's mother and her grandson. Here are some of the comments below:

@lomlly22:

"Cutest picture on the gram today, we love you baby LIAM. Long life to you grandma for taking care of our charming prince.'

@officialaduniadee:

"We love you mama and Liam no weapon form against you shall prosper IJN."

@bellissimoconcept:

"So beautiful."

@yinka_fasinu:

"When have you guys ever posted Mobad's dad with a lovely caption like this, the man is out there going everywhere to get justice for his son,.it is well.'

@sharmhefitz:

"But why are they taking this cute boy away from verification his grandpa required.'

@ewatomi.xx:

"Tell me why mohbad won’t be happy seeing this in heaven.'

@aishat_omoniyi:

"Daddy iam sorry in Mohbad voice."

@olasunbookandeji:

"I cover Liam and Wunmi with d blood of Jesus , Moh mom is a good mother. nobody is perfect even baba Moh. had his shortcoming but to be sincere Mohbad looks so much like his mom he even took d calmness from her."

@aishat_omoniyi:

"Baba mohbad God bless you."

@twinkle_starswholesale:

"My own na be say, as Mohbad don die make they kukuma leave the pinkin, whether na e own or not. So e go be replacement for the family. Abi dey no dey adopt person again?"

@biolaofficial:

"Liam so cute."

Mohbad's mother shares the prophecy she received about her late son

Legit.ng had reported that Mohbad's mother Olumiyi had granted an interview with TVC and shared some of the things she was told before the singer was born.

According to her, her husband's elder sister warned her not to abort her next pregnancy because the child was God's promise to her.

She added that she had to name him Promise which is the English name for Ilerioluwa.

Source: Legit.ng