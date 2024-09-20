A beautiful eight-year-old girl has captured the attention of netizens with her beautifully designed nails

In a video, the happy girl walked into a nail salon and stretched out her nails which was given a fine pink design

Social media users who came across the TikTok video stormed the comments section to share their opinions

An adorable eight-year-old girl's nail makeover has taken the internet by storm, captivating social media users worldwide.

In a video, she showed off much excitement as she flaunted her new nail design at the nail technician's place.

Little girl gets her nails designed Photo credit: @xhananails/TikTok

Source: TikTok

8-year-old girl flaunts nail makeover

Shared by @xhananails on TikTok, the video first showed the girl's eagerness as she entered the salon and presented her hands for transformation.

The skilled nail technician worked magic, adorning her tiny fingers with intricate pink designs.

"POV: Your eight years client. She loved her nails a lot," the video's caption read.

Reactions as little girl flaunts painted nails

Netizens on TikTok praised the nail artist's creativity and skill in crafting a design suitable for the girl's age and style.

@Tolulope Oluwafemi said:

"My 5 years old daughter must not see this I no go rest. Beautiful tho."

@Angie stated:

"This is so beautiful, if my niece sees this she go disturb the mama tire."

@Zane Closet said:

"Mek my baby girl of 6 no see this thing o."

@OlaY.emi stated

"This is nice. I love it cause it's age appropriate and cute. Good job ma'am."

@Dara said:

"You people need to frr children cause how will disney princess nails spoil her."

@FineStasy said:

"So cute. Most nail tech will tell you they don't work on natural nails, so annoying."

@jennyzack said:

"Is it necessary parents please don't start what you can't end in the life of your children more over they is time for everything."

@Ade added:

"She just a girl. Her nails are so cute."

Watch the video below:

Little girl flaunts long nails

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a viral video of a pretty little Liberian girl with long fixed nails sparked outrage on social media.

The little Liberian girl was spotted rocking long artificial lemon-coloured nails while inside a swimming pool with other children.

Source: Legit.ng