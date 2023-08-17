Popular Nigerian comedian Mark Angel has been in the business for years with his niece Emmanuella

Over the years, he has made a lot of money, and a video recently revealed he has an estate in Port Harcourt

Netizens are not surprised the comedian might be a billionaire because he has been making money from his comedy skit for years

Nigerian comedian and skit maker Mark Angel is one of the few acts that started comedy years ago before it became a popular venture.

Despite how long the comedian has stayed in the industry and the money he has obviously made, he chooses to live his life lowkey.

A recent video reveals Mark Angel is a silent billionaire Photo credit: @markangelcomedy

Source: Instagram

A video sighted online showed the exterior of Mark Angel's alleged estate in Port Harcourt looking exquisite.

The person behind the video expressed shock over the fact that all it took for Mark Angel to become a billionaire was money from YouTube.

Netizens react to Mark Angel's riches

stephjennyek:

"That guy has been making money on YouTube since 2014."

bigi_banti1:

"Normally that guy done chop YouTube money."

love.lyada23:

"That guy made money from comedy oo , together with Emmanuella, icould u remember I dey always sleep on his page and Emmanuelas page waiting for new video and u will laugh and tears will drop from ur eye before all these under bridge skit makers now full everywia even the ones wey go waste my data finish and I won't laugh "

mrhenry044:

"Low-key guy."

stephjennyek:

"Am not surprised....the guy has money."

xoxo_chery:

"If not a billionaire…:he owns a whole estate in ph."

alexsambryte:

"Money man."

Why did Emmanuella go viral?

Popular child comedian Emmanuella Samuel got the internet buzzing with a new dancing video she shared on social media.

The adorable teenager, who rose to popularity a few years ago owing to her amazing acting technique, released a video of herself swaying to the remix of Victony's hit single, "Soweto", on her TikTok account.

However, the viral clip sparked a lot of comments from internet users who were shocked by her rapid development. Some asked questions about her profession.

