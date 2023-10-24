Nigerian ace online comedian Mark Angel caught the attention of many with the news of his complicated marital life

The skit maker, during his appearance on Teju Babyface's podcast, revealed that he once married secretly and divorced secretly

Mark also spoke on the growth of his career, battling with the Nigerian government and winning multiple international awards

Nigerian ace online comedian Mark Angel has given the world a window view into his private life as he discussed the unknown about his love life.

The skit maker appeared on popular media host Teju Babyface's podcast, King of Talk, where he divulged getting married secretly and having a divorce secretly.

Mark Angel speaks of his broken marriage and moving to America Credit: @tejubabyfaceolyelakin

Source: Instagram

However, he did disclose when the marriage and divorce took place.

Mark emphasised that, given the current state of his romantic life, he wouldn't entertain the thought of dating someone like himself. According to him, he was in an uncommitted relationship with different women.

He also discussed the challenges he faced, including attacks from the Nigerian government, and how he achieved the status of being the biggest YouTube star on the continent.

See the video below:

Mark Angel's video sparks reactions online

Mark Angel’s revelation about his secret marriage and divorce came as a surprise to many of his fans. Some criticised his current relationship status. Legit.ng compiled some hot takes below:

pepepretti_herself:

"So babe 1 to 5 will see this and still continue?"

kelvin_kertz:

"Markangel is one content creator that has maintained a good level of making sure his private life doesn’t surface on the internet despite being the content creator with highest followers on YouTube. Man is a silent millionaire in dollars but you can never tell. Only people who understands how much YouTube pays know this."

srigeorgeom:

"You would have still kept it a secret."

kulikuli_lagosvendor:

"And the people he is dating now will see this YET remain in a relationship with him. Person say if he was his own daughter, he will never date him."

officialyetundebakare:

"Marrying in Private is simply the best I don’t pray for Divorce!!! And whatever I choose to do will definitely work as God liveth."

holuwanishola:

"I don't know if am dating now. I have babe 1, Babe 2, babe 3, babe 4. Take it easy nah."

jeffryprettypretty:

"Funny enough a lot of celebrities are like this, they will get married in secret and divorced in secret."

Source: Legit.ng