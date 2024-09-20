Nigerian content creator Egungun of Lagos has crashed his brand new Benz after being involved in an accident

A series of videos made the rounds on social media showing the media personality’s crashed car on the streets of Lagos

Nigerians had a lot of things to say about the accident as they raised questions about Egungun’s wellbeing

Nigerian media personality and content creator Kuye Adegoke, aka Egungun of Lagos, has been involved in a car crash, to the dismay of fans.

On September 20, 2024, a video made the rounds of the social media influencer inside his crashed Benz, which he recently acquired.

In the clip, Egugun was surrounded by a large crowd of people who made videos of the situation, which appeared to have been between him and another road user whose car was also badly damaged.

As the crowd surrounded Egungun, some of them mentioned his name while others made speculations of him being an internet fraudster aka Yahoo Yahoo boy. The content creator looked distressed as he sat behind his steering wheel and explained what caused the accident to an onlooker.

Nigerians react to Egungun’s accident

The viral videos of Egungun being in a car crash with his new Benz raised concerns from fans. Read some of their comments below:

bebex_global_company_ltd:

“They came late my bro, thank God for life . I dey with you 💯.”

Ayob_ami34:

“There are some people who died of an fatal accident you no post am when rich people had minor una Dey post them.”

Nonso_louiss:

“Dem don dy call am yahoo boy already. Chai Naija and stereotyping.”

albertyg_official:

“It shall be well 🙌🏼 thank God you safe bro.”

cych.obanx:

“😂 bob risky don blind e eye.”

"That's massive baby."

“That’s massive baby.”

cheery_truker_liefstyle_:

“Thanks God is not more than that 👏👏.”

Jaystart_global_network:

“Hope he is doing good now. 🙆🏿‍♂️ Accident will never happen anyone else🙏.”

dera.cocy:

“Ahh hope he’s okay, ember month is now approaching let’s all be careful 😢.”

Egungun of Lagos proposes to lover

Meanwhile, Egungun of Lagos brightened up moods online as usual, but this time in a unique way.

The content creator, known for his viral outfit checks, took a moment to propose to his girlfriend.

A trending clip showed the funny moment Egungun hastily put the engagement ring on his woman's finger without asking the question until a colleague called him to order.

