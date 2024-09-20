A bridesmaid proved that there is ability in disability as she joined other ladies to celebrate with the bride on her wedding day

The bridesmaids rocked peach outfits with gold 'geles', giving a show-stopping vibe that made them the cynosure of eyes

However, the bridesmaid in a wheelchair took over the show as she danced excitedly and led other bridesmaids to the event hall

A bridesmaid got the attention of netizens with her interesting dance moves at a wedding as she and other ladies ushered the bride into the venue.

Bridesmaid in a wheelchair turns up happily at her friend's wedding. Image credit: @tailorcataloguepage

She looked glamorous in her peach outfit, which she blended with a yellow 'gele'. The other bridesmaids rocked the same colour with different beautiful designs.

The gorgeous attires were combined with pieces of jewellery that made them look fabulous.

The bridesmaid in a wheelchair was not bothered by her inability to stand like her contemporaries, and she ensured that she stole the show with her positive vibes.

The bride, who turned up in a lovely blue outfit, joined her ladies after they made a classic formation with their stylish hand fans in the hall.

In the video shared by @tailorcataloguepage on Instagram, some social media users commended the bride for including her physically challenged friend as part of her bridesmaids.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of bridesmaid in wheelchair

Check out some of the reactions to the bridesmaid in wheelchair video below:

@ngozi_ca:

"The fact that she included her ABLE friend is beautiful! I also have an Able friend and yes she will be part of my twin too. Regardless of your physical condition, you are a human FIRST!"

@nwachukwunkechi8:

"Your disability does not define you. She is so beautiful."

@est_trendy:

"The fact that this video is not about the bride herself but her Able friend is so lovely, God bless her union."

@sakasholademi:

"The bride must a very kindhearted lady and her Groom is blessed. Some ladies would have denied that "able" friend the opportunity of partaking in the joy of the day."

@ojelabibusola:

"The Bride is one of a kind."

@joyfelicitydenor:

"How I wish God would have done a miracle."

