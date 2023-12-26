Nigerian football star Victor Osimhen was recently at the centre of several conversations on social media and even for some TV stations

The Napoli star recently got a bumper improvement in his contract with his Serie A side, as it was announced that he is set to earn over N205m weekly

On Saturday, December 23, 2023, famous international football journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Osimhen had signed a new deal with Napoli

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has been in the news recently as details about his new deal with Napoli created a massive storm on social media.

According to a report, the Nigerian footballer is set to start earning N206m weekly in wages alone at his Italian side, Napoli.

Details of Victor Osimhen's new contract with Napoli created massive reactions online. Photo credit: @victorosimhen9/@bbcsport

Details of Osimhen's new deal were confirmed on Saturday, December 23, 2023, in a post published online by international football journalist Fabrizio Romano.

He noted that Victor Osimhen is now the highest-paid player at his club side, Napoli.

According to the new deal, Osimhen is now tied to Napoli until June 2026, and his latest release clause is now £100m.

Arise TV presenter Ayo Mairo-Ese reacts to Osimhen's new deal

Osimhen's bumper new deal was discussed on the Arise TV morning show, where popular show presenter Ayo Mairo-Ese spoke about the new agreement.

She advised Osimhen to invest and save and not go around living lavishly. Ayo noted that she doesn't want to hear later in the future that people are pulling a GoFundMe account for him for any reason whatsoever.

The show also revealed that Ahmed Musa is an astute businessman and investor who owns over 400 houses across Nigeria.

Watch the clip below:

See the reactions that Ayo's comments about Osimhen's deal stirred

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@official_prinzymartinz:

"How many footballers Una don do Gofundme me before? Y’all will just be capping… una sabi calculate other people money, as per financial adviser. Do you know the amount of tasks they pay after receiving those huge funds? Yen yen yen yen."

@commanderr_tom:

"Nigerians love calculating other people’s money. Do you know how much tax they ch@rge foreigners. No research at all, just talk talk talk."

@akinola.oluwatoyese:

"Wetin be una own with person money, una come day talk am live on TV."

@iamviolet212:

"The audacity to tell someone how to spend their money. Go make yours."

@ibeh.fabio:

"Poor people and Advise."

@the_jejenation:

"Amebo una go taya. How do you discuss someones wealth like this, over 400 houses in Nigeria. Mr contractor welldone."

@kakatwinkle:

"Did he beg u people to come and announce what he has???? Haba."

@virtuousi:

"Nothing like helping people manage their money for them."

@dstellarskincare:

"I never want to be in the delulu of calculating someone else’s money."

Victor Osimhen Prostrates to Greet His Former School Teacher

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen recently visited his childhood school teacher, Augustina Atanda.

The video of the Napoli striker going on all fours to greet his former teacher went viral online as netizens hailed the footballer's humility.

In the viral clip, Osimhen revealed how Mrs Augustina Atanda convinced his father to allow him to play football professionally.

