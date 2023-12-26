Top Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of PSquare's relationship with his younger lover, Ivy Zenny, is making headlines

The young lady took to social media to show off her ringed finger in a series of posts

Many netizens wondered if Paul had secretly proposed to her and wanted her hand in marriage

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of PSquare music group and his young girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma, have sparked wedding engagement rumours.

It all started when the music star's younger lover, Ivy, took to her social media pages to show off the ring on her finger.

Paul PSquare Okoye's girlfriend flaunted her ring. Photos: @ivy_zenny, @kingrudyboy

Source: TikTok

On her official Instagram page, Ivy shared a series of photos of herself rocking her Christmas pyjamas and sitting in front of her Christmas tree. In one of the snaps, a silver ring was spotted on her finger.

Not stopping there, Ivy also posted a video on her TikTok page where she boldly flaunted the ring for the camera while dancing to a song about love and marriage.

Nigerians react as Paul PSquare's bae flaunts ring

The photos and videos of Paul Okoye's bae showing off her ring caught the attention of many Nigerians, and they dropped their hot takes. Read some of their comments below:

steph_daive:

“Is that a promise or engagement ring.”

shagbakwase_tarem:

“Baby girl, show them.”

tan.isa_:

“Wait he has proposed to her?”

henriettaegegbara:

“Thought they were already married.”

porsche_anderson:

“Beautiful incoming wifey.”

omalichaqueenet:

“Same cup they used in serving the 1st wife u go receive am once u become wife.. pin it.”

cmas_diba:

“Everybody deserve to be happy, Both new wife and the Ex wife.”

dear_maggy:

“One built with him, and another is in same mansion flaunting it. Oh Lord pls dont let me build with someone I wont spend the rest of my life with. Its painfullllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllll.”

eeeb33kandy:

“Didn't know that they were engaged.”

Ivy Ifeoma gushes over Paul Okoye

Legit.ng earlier reported the growing bond between the musician and his lover.

In July, the pair visited a restaurant where Rude Boy told Ifeoma how hungry he was.

She had to beg him to eat as they sat down. She first gushed over him and made fun of his puppy eyes before asking him to eat his favourite food.

