Nollywood actress Sola Sobowale has turned a new age to the joy of her many fans on social media

On December 26, 2023, the movie star marked her 58th birthday with stylish photos that were posted on her Instagram page

A number of Sobowale's fans took to her comment section to gush over the photos and noted that she looked younger than her age

Veteran Nigerian actress Sola Sobowale has turned up in style to celebrate her 58th birthday.

The King of Boys movie star clocked the new age on December 26, 2023, and she took to her official Instagram page to announce it.

Sola Sobowale's 58th birthday photos were shared online. Photos: @solasobowale

Sola Sobowale made the announcement with lovely photos of herself looking good for her birthday. In one post, she rocked a gorgeous beaded dress with dramatic shoulders. She complemented the look with gold accessories and understated makeup.

In the post's caption, she referred to herself as a king. She wrote:

“Today, a King was born… #OBA.”

In another set of photos, the celebrant rocked a tan-coloured native attire made with 'aso ofi' fabric. The stylish actress accessorised the outfit with blue and white beaded necklaces and a gold bracelet on her wrist.

Fans gush over Sola Sobowale's 58th birthday photos

Sola Sobowale's birthday photos left many fans in awe of her style and her good looks despite her age. Some netizens noted that she looked younger. Read some of their comments below:

Teez_spicy:

“Oba @solasobowale ma ❤️, are u sure u are not 32 cos u clean and cute.”

thespian_belinda:

“60 looking like 30.”

oniyeti_jewelrystore:

“Happy Birthday the Living Legend.”

danielashenuga:

“Long life and good health ma.”

Its_tjgold:

“Happy birthday OBA Woman King. Igba odun odun kan ni.”

emmanuel_adejimola:

“Age with grace ma.”

Enioluwaofficial:

“Happy birthday Mummy, we love you. Such Grace and Talent. Live long and prosper always MaMa!”

nuella_njubigbo:

“Happy birthday Mama, Age gracefully.”

