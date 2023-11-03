Ivy Ifeoma, the girlfriend of Paul Okoye, is in a dilemma about what to give the singer on his birthday, which is coming up soon

She said there was nothing to give a wealthy man, so she decided to dance for him before his birthday

She wore a sky-blue corset and used a funny filter to disguise herself as she danced to sweet music to celebrate the singer

Singer Paul Okoye, aka Rude Boy, is lucky to have a caring partner who ensures his happiness all the time. His girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma, is already preparing for his forthcoming birthday, and she is considering what to give to him.

Ivy has not allowed the singer know the impact of his failed marriage to Anita his former wife. She made a recording of her preparation as she danced funnily for her lover. Rudy Boy had to ask her what she was doing. In response, she said she is a ballerina.

Paul Okoye’s Girlfriend Dances in Funny Way for Him Ahead of Birthday. Photo Credit @iamkingrudy/@ivy_zenny

Source: Instagram

Ivy Ifeoma is confused about the gift to give Paul Okoye

Ivy Ifeoma wrote in the caption of her video that she doesn't know what to give a wealthy man who has everything.

Fans were very kind to give her suggestions of the good things she can do to make her man happy on his birthday

See the clip of her dance moves here:

Fans react to Ivy Ifeoma's dance moves in video

Reactions have trailed the dance steps Ivy Ifeoma made in the clip. Here are some of the comments below.

Ivy Ifeoma gushes over Paul Okoye, begs him to eat in a sweet video

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Ivy Ifeoma and Rude Boy's relationship has been growing stronger by the day.

The two love birds were at a restaurant, and Rude Boy told her how hungry he was. She had to beg him to eat as they sat down.

She first gushed over him and makes fun of his puppy eyes before asking him to eat his favourite food.

