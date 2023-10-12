Nigerian singer Paul Okoye's girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma, took a moment to speak on the speculation surrounding her relationship with the singer.

While this isn't the first time people have speculated about her potentially becoming the musician's baby mama, Ivy gave her candid take on that

In a new visual post by the beauty model, she dished out new information for those closely watching her womb

Paul Okoye's girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma, has finally addressed those eager about the progress of her relationship with the singer.

However, this isn't the first time many have speculated that the young girl is likely to turn into a baby mama soon, considering the fact that the Psquare singer is divorced with children.

Paul Okoye's lover stunns those waiting for her to carry the singer's child. Credit: @ivyi_zenny

In that regard, the beauty model shared a video to update netizens waiting to see her with a bulging tummy.

Sharing a video of herself giving details of her alleged pregnancy progress, Ivy sparked reactions from many.

She expressed her surprise at the high rate of womb watchers on social media waiting to see her pregnant.

She wrote:

"The number of womb monitors on this social media is just alarming abeg. Una well done o, my people "

See her video below

