Popular Nigerian celebrity chef Hilda Baci’s Christmas Day photo has caused a lot of excitement on social media

The socialite shared her own pajamas Christmas Day photo, and Nigerians had things to say about her pose in the photo

Hilda’s snap sparked an online debate, with some netizens claiming she wanted to showcase her body

Popular Nigerian celebrity chef Hilda Baci has now come under fire on social media over her Christmas Day photo.

To mark the special occasion, many Nigerians have made it a thing to rock matching pajamas with their partners, friends, and family while posing in front of a Christmas tree.

Hilda was not left out of the pajamas trend, and she took to her official Instagram page to share her own snap.

The former Guinness World Record holder was seen crouching in front of a Christmas tree while opening a box of presents. Hilda had tied her pajama shirt around her waist to give it a better fit as she posed for the photo.

She accompanied it with a caption that read:

“Happy Jesus birthday everyone ”

See Hilda Baci’s Christmas photo below:

Hilda Baci’s Christmas photo sparked controversy

Shortly after the celebrity chef posted her Christmas photo online, it raised a series of interesting reactions from netizens. While a few of them dropped their Christmas messages, others complained about her pose in the photo. Read some comments below:

memoirsofkolade:

“Ah yes, we should look at your present .”

steph_naija:

“Every-time isn’t for showcasing bombom, it’s Christmas picture.”

David90_olly:

“I dnt no what’s wrong with these women, must they raise their yansh up?? Nawa oo ..”

jaymafin:

“Lol if auntie never shoot up nyash she no go take picture lol.”

therafaelbrendan:

“Merry bombom to you too.. sorry Merry Christmas.”

sirjeff_official:

“But this yansh no too much for Jesus? ”

aro_kayode:

“You wan dey seduce your maker???”

_iam.miracle:

“You sure say na Merry Christmas you Dey wish us so?”

Heissayyid:

“Na yansh she want make we sha dey look nothing wey anyone won tell me.”

Classytrenagold:

“You still set yansh for Christmas picture this girls sef ”

unlimited_queen_'s profile picture:

“Am I the only one that noticed the bumbum because I no understand why she shoot nyash out like this for the Christmas picture.”

_ceelearh:

“They sell market on Christmas day too?”

