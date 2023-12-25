Popular Nigerian singer, Chike, has decided to end the year 2023 in a big way with a luxury purchase

The music star recently splurged millions of naira on a brand new Mercedes Benz G-Wagon to the joy of fans

The photos and videos of Chike’s new ride made the rounds online and a number of netizens shared their thoughts

Talented Nigerian singer, Chike, has made headlines over his recent luxury purchase to end the year 2023 in style.

The Out Of Love crooner went all out to treat himself by splurging millions of naira on a brand new G-Wagon.

Nigerians react to photo, video of singer Chike's new G-Wagon. Photos: @officialchike, @remedyblog

Source: Instagram

In a series of photos and videos posted on Instagram and Twitter (X) by @remedyblog and spotted by Legit.ng, Chike’s new ride was unveiled.

The sleek white vehicle was parked at the dealership in one photo and accompanied by a caption about it being transported to its new home.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Another video showed Chike checking out his new automobile with a big smile on his face as he appreciated what he had spent his money on.

See the photo and video below:

Reactions trail photo and video of Chike’s new G-Wagon

The news of Chike’s new automobile spread on social media, and it was met with a series of reactions from netizens. Some of them gushed over the singer’s growth, while others wondered why he spent so much money on a car.

Read some of their comments below:

Tundexo__:

“I remember when he sold one of his car to promote a song . Man bought another one back.”

Williaam_scoffied_john_:

“You don use mohbad cashout o . Hmm.”

Laurelfabrics_and_collectionz:

“I will keep clapping for others till it's my turn.”

Iam_jammyoung:

“Shallipopi kuku talk am say money Dey music, Ee con be like say 1 music is worth 1 billion.”

iam___garry:

“Where Una Dey see this money from.”

kaygeegee.rider:

“Aaah an dey sing wen I dey village ooh my village people make me leave music anyways una go suffer it too.”

kween_ciana4:

“The lifestyle cost na you no know say.”

lopez_gia24:

“On my way to studio ‍♂️.”

darlingtondax:

“He deserve it congratulations to him.”

ogbechejamesoko:

“So sad dt it was wen mohbad was abt to experience dis kind of life dt they killed him .”

Sydar19:

“@officialchike is making financial mistakes. Over N100m just on a car? No now.”

How Chike sold his car to finance music

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has reported in 2022 that Chike left fans and supporters surprised after sharing a huge sacrifice he had to make just to stay afloat.

The Brother’s Keeper crooner in a post shared on his verified Twitter handle announced that he had to do away with his luxury ride in a bid to raise funds for music.

The singer hilariously called on his supporters to kindly look away if they spot him trekking around the Lekki area of Lagos state.

Source: Legit.ng