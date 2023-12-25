Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has caused a major buzz on social media over her latest dancing video

The 43-year-old music star left many fans drooling over her after a clip went viral of her dancing in a swimsuit

The mother of one was spotted rolling her waist in the viral clip and many netizens dropped their hot takes

Top Nigerian female singer Tiwa Savage is making headlines for the umpteenth time over her femininity on full display on social media.

Just recently, a video made the rounds online of the 43-year-old music star’s outfit and dance moves at an event.

Fans react as Tiwa Savage whines waist in small pink swimsuit. Photos: @tiwasavage

Tiwa Savage was captured on video rocking a skimpy pink swimsuit paired with a mesh pink net sarong tied around her waist.

However, Tiwa Savage’s outfit was not the only highlight of the video. The music star, who appeared to be at a pool party, was seen whining her waist to the music playing in the background.

The Somebody’s Son crooner also seemed to get carried away by the voice of the person hyping her behind the camera that she jumped and turned around while continuing to roll her waist.

See the video below:

Reactions trail video of Tiwa Savage rocking tiny swimsuit and whining her waist

The video of Tiwa Savage’s sultry dance moves in her small swimsuit soon spread on different social media platforms. It got many Nigerians sharing their mixed feelings. While some of them gushed over the music star, others condemned her moves.

Read some of the comments below:

“Those insulting korra, what is this? As I said previously, I don’t care what people do with their life online but don’t judge one and praise others."

“Poco Dey sleep at all? Abi no be him voice be that .”

“Heaven is no longer the goalhow people do this comfortably baffles me.”

“Nor be poco Lee voice I dey hear so,mama J.”

“Tiwa no wan gree for anybody this period.. Sexyy mama.”

“Tiwa too fresh and clean ajeh .”

“But it was a pool party guys what else was she supposed to wear ?”

“Her surgeon deserves more than an award.”

“If another person mama wear this one now, una go drag am. DOUBLE STANDARD EVERYWHERE.”

“Wish am rich , I go marry this girl.. I like her die.. all is well mayb when I come back again for this life .. this one don go ..”

“Mama with d body.”

Tiwa Savage buys N1.7 billion house in London

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Tiwa Savage decided to end the year as a London landlady and announced the good news on social media.

Taking to her Instagram story channel, the singer gushed over getting her first key as a homeowner in the country.

Tiwa showed off the interior of the house, which boasts a well-equipped gym, beautiful and tastefully furnished living areas, and a cinema room.

