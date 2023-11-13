An old post shared online by famous gospel singer Moses Bliss, where he spoke about his marital status, re-emerged

The singer took time to dismiss a festering rumour about him being married with a son

Moses Bliss noted that he was not married and was available and accessible for a relationship

Famous Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss recently trended online as he finally came out to address a rumour about him making the rounds.

This came after clips of him at the wedding of Nollywood actress Ekene Umenwa went viral.

“Lord I Have Suit, Na Bride Remain”: Gospel Singer Moses Bliss Reveals His Single & Ready to Mingle. Photo credit: @mosesbliss

Source: Instagram

The kingdom singer dismissed reports that he was married and had a son.

Moses Bliss denies being married

In response to a query by a netizen, Moses noted that he wasn't married and had never been. He also shared that he doesn't have a child yet, whether a boy or a girl.

Moses declared that he was single and ready to mingle publicly.

In his bid to reiterate his bachelorhood, the singer shared a post of himself dressed up for a wedding and said:

"Lord, I have the suit. Please bring me the bride."

See Moses Bliss addresses rumour about being married:

See Moses Bliss' post reiterating that he was single:

Reactions trail Moses Bliss' post about marriage

Here are some of the reactions gathered by Legit.ng as Moses Bliss denied being married:

@daurinrin:

"Oya, come and marry me, I am God fearing, but I have two kids and one husband."

@veekee_james:

"Why you go outshine the gloom nathis is not fair MOG will Nigerians like this?"

@stitches24_by_cecilia:

"Wife yapa na u Dey find Beyoncé in Mary body sir."

@harriet.ok:

"Lol bride full everywhere na you know Wetin you dey find."

@the_kiki2:

"The one wey kneel down before you last week nko? You ignored God's sign. Person wey you suppose snacth sharp sharp."

@creativeoliver:

"Girls to chill with full everywhere but no bride… Na the same WhatsApp group me and this uncle dey so."

@laqueen_secrets:

"Bride full everywhere na u dey find mami water as bride."

@donchilo6:

"Ashawo man way dey disguise as gospel musician."

@oreofe_simi:

"You’re not married but you’re in a relationship rest."

@nene_george:

"I’m here for you baby, sent to you from above. Search no more."

@elena_nel21:

"Bride full every corner, na u dey find GOD FEARING one."

Ekene Umenwa kneels and hugs Moses Bliss on her wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting the viral moment Nollywood actress Ekene Umenwa abandoned her hubby on her wedding day to kneel for Moses Bliss.

Many Nigerians had much to say about the Nollywood actress' reaction to Moses Bliss' presence at her wedding reception.

The clip stirred emotions online as fans slammed the actress for disrespecting her husband for kneeling for another man on her wedding day.

Source: Legit.ng