Moses Bliss has shared adorable pictures and a video from his visit to his colleague Mercy Chinwo's residence

In a video, Moses, who was seen carrying Mercy's newborn, had some fun moments with the proud parents

The video and pictures have left fans and followers of the gospel singers gushing as many dropped sweet comments

Popular gospel singer Moses Bliss is the latest celebrity to pay a courtesy visit to his colleague Mercy Chinwo's residence.

Moses, who shared pictures and a video from his visit, gushed about the moment he carried Mercy's newborn Charis.

Moses Bliss shares video of him carrying Mercy Chinwo's baby. Credit: @mosesbliss

Source: Instagram

In a clip, the gospel singer said he was officially resuming his position as Charis’ ‘Daddy wey dey pamper.'

He wrote in a caption:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Jesus is taking care of us!!!! What a joy carrying ‘our’ gift in my hands for the first time of many, I feel blessed and thankful for the mighty things God will do through @charisnblessed indeed an arrow in God’s quiver! I congratulate my ‘twin’ sister @mercychinwo & @theofficialblessed again! I am resuming my office immediately as Charis’ ‘Daddy wey dey pamper."

See the picture Moses Bliss shared below:

Watch the video the gospel singer shared below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey also visited Mercy Chinwo's residence.

Fans gush over Moses Bliss' picture and video

Legit.ng captured some of the sweet comments, see them below:

dorisjosephmusic:

"This one my boss is smiling like this… please sir, don’t goan dash baby charis my Christmas money ohh."

thetimo:

"The baby is feeling blissfully Blessed."

lily_accessories247:

"God I need a benefit uncle too."

peace_uwaoma:

"Such a beautiful sight to behold."

sarahisrael469:

"I want to be this baby at this point I'm going home to tell my dad he must carry me..God bless this family oo, this is so beautiful."

lulugoldsurprises_asaba:

"Children are gifts from Almighty… so people."

Moses Bliss reminds God about his bride-to-be

Legit.ng reported that Moses Bliss, who was a guest at a wedding, shared pictures of him rocking a suit with a shoe to match.

However, Moses, who is yet to marry, stirred reactions after he reminded God about his bride.

In another report, the gospel singer met American preacher TB Jakes.

Source: Legit.ng