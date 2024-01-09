“I Become House Owner in Canada in 6 months”: Nigerian Man Abroad Who Achieved His Life Goal Speaks
A Nigerian man who moved to Canada and purchased his own house in only half a year has impressed many on TikTok
The man shared a video of himself signing the paperwork to complete the process of buying the house
He looked overjoyed and proud as a white woman who was present in the video praised him for achieving his dream
A Nigerian man who achieved the remarkable feat of buying his own house in Canada within six months of relocating there has wowed many people on TikTok.
The man posted a video of himself signing the legal documents that sealed the deal of acquiring the house.
He expressed his happiness and gratitude in the video, while a Oyinbo woman who witnessed the occasion congratulated him warmly for accomplishing his goal of owning a house in a foreign land.
The video, shared by @timitainer, showed the man’s joy and satisfaction as he realized his dream of becoming a homeowner in Canada, a country that offered him new opportunities and challenges. Many TikTok users were impressed by his story and praised him for his hard work and determination.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Ekwiyarh O reacted:
“Mine will be next in JesUS name amen.”
Giftytouch_ said:
“Wow God that do it for you will do it for me and my family.”
Kerrygold162 wrote:
“Congratulations. I tap in to this testimony in Jesus's mighty name amen.”
Miya commented:
“I tap from your blessings.”
Billionaire87557:
“A big congratulations to yoU and I tap from your blessing.”
Dammyhair:
“Here i come in JesuS name, congratulations.”
Opeyemi:
“Canada be expecting me this year God pls let me japa go Canada this vear o.”
Okikiolaitan:
“Canada on my mind God abeg.”
MayorOfeast:
“Hi please IsIt possible to come to brothers study visa Canada under after he travel?”
Nigerian man living abroad buys house 12 months after relocating
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man who relocated to the USA has posted updates to show how his life is progressing over there.
According to the man whose name is Gaga, he bought a house for himself just one year after relocation.
He took to Twitter to announce the good news to friends and well-wishers. In one of the photos he posted, he was seen signing papers believed to be documentation for the house.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng