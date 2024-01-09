A Nigerian man who moved to Canada and purchased his own house in only half a year has impressed many on TikTok

A Nigerian man who achieved the remarkable feat of buying his own house in Canada within six months of relocating there has wowed many people on TikTok.

The man posted a video of himself signing the legal documents that sealed the deal of acquiring the house.

Man shares the good news. Photo credit: Getty Image. Note: For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship with the event described in the material.

Source: UGC

He expressed his happiness and gratitude in the video, while a Oyinbo woman who witnessed the occasion congratulated him warmly for accomplishing his goal of owning a house in a foreign land.

The video, shared by @timitainer, showed the man’s joy and satisfaction as he realized his dream of becoming a homeowner in Canada, a country that offered him new opportunities and challenges. Many TikTok users were impressed by his story and praised him for his hard work and determination.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ekwiyarh O reacted:

“Mine will be next in JesUS name amen.”

Giftytouch_ said:

“Wow God that do it for you will do it for me and my family.”

Kerrygold162 wrote:

“Congratulations. I tap in to this testimony in Jesus's mighty name amen.”

Miya commented:

“I tap from your blessings.”

Billionaire87557:

“A big congratulations to yoU and I tap from your blessing.”

Dammyhair:

“Here i come in JesuS name, congratulations.”

Opeyemi:

“Canada be expecting me this year God pls let me japa go Canada this vear o.”

Okikiolaitan:

“Canada on my mind God abeg.”

MayorOfeast:

“Hi please IsIt possible to come to brothers study visa Canada under after he travel?”

Source: Legit.ng