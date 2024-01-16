In a viral TikTok video, a Nigerian man surprised a fish seller on the road by giving him N50,000 in cash

The fish seller, who was overwhelmed by the generous gesture, knelt down to express his gratitude

The heartwarming video touched many viewers who praised the man’s kindness

A heartwarming video of a kind-hearted Nigerian man who gave a huge sum of money to a fish seller on the road has gone viral on TikTok.

The video showed the moment the man approached the fish seller with bundles of cash worth N50,000 and handed them over to him.

He was very moved. Photo credit: @governortosin/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The fish seller, who was stunned by the unexpected gift, could not hold back his emotions and knelt down to thank the man profusely.

The video shared by @governortosin, which captured the touching scene, melted the hearts of many viewers who commended the man for his generosity and compassion.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Tappykay100 reacted:

“I wish to be doing good to people like this. And I will by God's grace.”

Oluchukwu said:

“I just dey cry for total stranger. God bless you sir.”

Okikiola Agboola wrote:

“I wish to give lord pls provide for me to help the poor.”

Casper:

“Na this one be the real idan doings...nor be to Dey pour drink for club, God bless you bro.”

Fizzy:

“God bless you sir, keep it more doors are opening In Sha Allah.”

Hargbeke-ade:

“God am using this moment to pray to you I wish to be a philanthropist love seeing people laughing.”

Anjolayo1:

“They will have millions of likes and comments in no time this is so emotional.”

Bussybabyy:

“God bless the giver boss please bless me too.”

Man gets gift from lady colleague, says it was first time to experience kindness from woman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man named Enoch Beer could not believe his eyes when his colleague, a woman, presented him with a gift.

The man who is a 300L student of Benue State University said that it was the first time in his entire life that he had experienced any kindness from a woman.

Beer revealed that the gift was not very valuable in terms of money, but it meant a lot to him emotionally.

Source: Legit.ng