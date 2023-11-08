Popular Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss sparked another round of reactions online following the controversial moment he shared with actress Ekene Umenwa at her wedding

Popular Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss has replied to the tonnes of criticism following his warm embrace with actress Ekene Umenwa at her wedding.

Legit.ng reported that Ekene Umenwa and the gospel artist made headlines when she helplessly kneeled down to give him a tight hug.

Moses Bliss recently took to Instagram to make a brief statement while sharing stunning pictures of himself in church service.

He wrote:

"Lord, my life is for your glory."

See his post below

Moses Bliss's post sparks reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the comments below:

eveesin:

"Anointed one."

spotlitenation:

"Our Leader and President."

hee_vee_ay:

"Love you!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Ekene nor even hug you welll! Mtshewwwwww."

ebukasong:

"MAN WITH SO MUCH GRACE I LOVE YOU TO THE END."

agotodworld_:

"Indeed. KOSES OF OUR TIME GLOBAL MINISTER OF GOD."

iflex1510:

"When Grace follows a man it is evident in the fruits birthed. You are indeed the Graced One."

chizie_official:

"IF NO BE GOD !!!"

funnybruno_comedian:

"God is using you for his glory more grace my brother I celebrate you."

faithomale_:

"See my future husband have been trending online since. You people should leave my Moses Bliss for me."

successfulprincess001:

"@mosesbliss Love you so much sir ❤️ Ekene did nothing wrong sir and you did absolutely nothing wrong.. i believe we all know it’s a good thing to give honour to who honour is due to @mosesbliss believe Me anyone who honours you honoured God!"

