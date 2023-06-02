Media personality and actress Moet Abebe disclosed in an interview that she would have been married if she did not realise her mistake on time

In an interview with TV host Chude, Moet revealed that she endured an abusive relationship for about two and a half years

According to her, it didn't take an intervention from anyone before she realised she wanted out

Popular OAP, Moet Abebe, has finally revealed why she called off her engagement and has remained unmarried.

In an interview with media personality Chude, the actress disclosed that she used to be engaged but had to call it off because it did not work out.

Moet Abebe shares how she survived a violent relationship Photo credit: @moetabebe

Source: Instagram

A teary Abebe shared more details, revealing that she was in an abusive relationship for almost three years.

The silver lining for the media personality, however, was the fact that she realised later on her own that the relationship was not what she wanted.

So after another fight, Moet refused to pick up her ex-fiance's call anymore.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react to Moet Abebe's video

ifouzezi:

"Chude! You do this thing so well!"

thedabigal:

"Love me some Mo❤️"

official_eddyyoung:

"Love her ❤️"

iamelima5599:

"I don’t know how chuideity does it….you will just see yourself dishing out from your soul Kai…. I love me some Mo…. Sir your sessions are always Educative something to always learn from."

charisorganicskincare:

"The strongest looking women deal with the most ❤️❤️❤️❤️ it's just how it is and if you have a friend that is always looking out for everyone, call them today or visit them just to ask them how they are really doing."

bigjaypapa1:

"Never gonna listen to a lady who openly campaigns for killing of men in relationships. She has such a toxic Twitter reputation. All about Men this, Men that."

naija.bakers:

"I can relate. I am a rebel."

elishaconcept:

"She still has low self esteem, it's obvious. She needs psychological help."

Source: Legit.ng