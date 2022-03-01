Media personality, Moet Abebe, revealed that she is addicted to getting new tattoos as she flaunted her latest one

Moet got the 24th ink on her backside which reads, 'you are not enough' and explained her reasons for the new inscription

The inspiration behind the new tattoo is her decision to learn how to embrace herself, Nigerians have reacted to her post

Popular media personality, Moet Abebe, recently flaunted her 24th tattoo and the spot she had it got most of her followers talking.

Moet admitted to being addicted to tattoos after the latest one she got on her backside which she posted on her Instagram page.

Moet Abebe has gotten a new tattoo on her backside. Credit: @moetabebe

Source: Instagram

Her new tattoo reads, "you are enough" and she wondered why she didn't appear heavily tatted despite the many she has got.

Moet revealed that her 24th tattoo is a spontaneous one and of great significance to her.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"This was a spontaneous one but is of great significance to me mainly because for many years; maybe till the pandemic hit, insecurities ruled my life, I often felt I wasn’t enough, I often felt that I had a point to prove, but over the past 2-3 years I have realized no one has their sh** together."

Check out her post below:

Mixed reactions to Moet's Tattoo

Nigerians have reacted differently to Moet Abebe's new tattoo. Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Famousbobson:

"It’s the b crack for me."

Joelabisina:

"You are more than often never forget who you are & who god created you to be."

Asun.at.its.best:

"This is so perfect and beautiful."

Biggy_da_boss:

"You got it girl❤️...but how come you have 24 tats and it ain't so obvious."

Adaomeofuma1naanaedo:

"Hmmm am tempted to do this at the same spot ..I love it everything about it."

Expensive_olawealth:

"Hope you people see what I’m seeing , everyday crush."

Bay_4_u:

"I love it thanks for constantly reminding me to love myself, flaws and all. I am ENOUGH."

Aaleeyou00:

"You often felt you are not enough, when I am here, choking on the wholeness of your good worth."

Obodeh_emmanuel:

"I owe you 25th one guess where it gonna be."

It's hard to get an apartment as a single lady in Lagos

Legit.ng previously reported that Moet Abebe took to her Instagram stories to rant about the attitude of Lagos landlords towards single women.

The OAP said many of them are demanding that she has a man who will stand in for her before she can rent a place.

Moet listed the important questions that should concern them rather than bother about her marital status.

Source: Legit.ng