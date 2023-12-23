Billionaire heiress Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola shared the details of her 2023 journey, from starting the year in a committed relationship to ending it as a single individual.

The news of the split between DJ Cuppy and her British fiancé, Ryan Taylor, has become widespread knowledge as the music entertainer continues to make references to it

The disc jockey, in her usual nature, spoke on one vital observation she made from singlehood and being in a relationship

Nigerian disc Jockey Florence Otedola, best known as DJ Cuppy, has revealed her observations from experiencing both being in a relationship and single life in 2023.

Legit.ng previously reported that the music entertainer and her ex-British fiancé broke up barely a few months after their engagement.

DJ Cuppy advises fans on the choices being single or in a relationship

With the curtains closing in 2023, the singer—who went from being single after the sudden split—took time to warn her fans of the dangers of experiencing the two sides of the coin.

Recounting memories on her Instagram story, she said that being alone or in a relationship brings no peace of mind.

She wrote:

"In 2023 I have seen both relationships and single life; I can confirm that there is no peace anywhere."

Netizens react to DJ Cuppy's observations

mandy__chuks:

"At least you get money. Some of us dey see both with shege and sapa."

thebenniesfabricsandvarieties:

"Peace Dey for single life ooo…..break up with your partner and see if I’m lying."

poshest_hope:

"It’s more peaceful as a single person Walahi… Relationship isn’t for the faint hearted."

rich.kinging:

"Eyaaaaa pele. Unna mind no go touch ground."

arikeeee_:

"The last breakfast wey I chop na him make me cut my hair. I just dey get headache like werey.... omo single life is the best oooo."

its_yindah:

"ilu le but urs no be money matter, be grateful abeg."

DJ Cuppy uses heartbreak to lecture Oyinbo conference attendants

The DJ addressed the dissolution of her engagement to British boxer Ryan Taylor.

During a recent press conference at Wimbiz London, the music entertainer used her life experiences as a reference in the lecture she gave during the event.

Cuppy confirmed that she was engaged last year but is currently single.

Source: Legit.ng