A video of fast-rising Street-pop artist Yungi Duu reacting to something his former boss, Portable, did goes viral

Yungi Duu, in a clip trending online, was seen laying heavy curses on his former boss for attacking his manager, Onlyonekesh

The former Zeh Nation signee in the viral clip accused his former boss of being a devil who has decided to work against his growth and climb to success

Fast-rising Nigerian Street-pop artist Oluwabamishe Lukman Abioro, aka Yungi Duu, trends online as a clip of him reacting to the viral video of his former boss Portable assaulting his manager, Onlyonekesh goes viral.

Yungi Duu, in the viral video, accused his former boss of being a devil. He noted that Portable had decided to the stumbling block erected to prevent him from achieving success.

Yungi Duu goes on IG live to lay heavy curses on his former boss for attacking his manager Onlyonekesh. Photo credit: @official_young_duu/@portablebaeby

The Oyinmo crooner noted that he worked for Portable Zazu for years and was loyal to him, and he doesn't deserve what he is currently doing to him.

Yungi Duu lays heavy curses on Portable

In the trending clip, Yungi Duu asked why Portable would go and attack his manager. Yungi Duu, at some point, got agitated and started laying heavy curses on Portable.

Here are some of the comments Yungi Duu made in his viral video:

"You want to block my means of livelihood. May God block your own means of livelihood as well. May all ur helpers run away from you. My head will fight for me. If anything happens to me hell shall break loose."

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail Yungi Duu's video cursing his former boss

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Yungi Duu's viral clip:

@abiolazamach:

"That kesh self mumu,your fellow man Dey give you blow and you Dey fold hand.portable Wey no sabi fight,Wey you suppose give am one big blow for eyes."

@desmony1:

"Y’all are seeing how this boy is been bullied but nobody is speaking up, but wait till him kpai u go see messages."

@mheenarh__:

"Sam Larry dey learn where portable dey. Why you go send person commot still no want him to make it."

@sommybabyy:

"He’s speaking up now ooo,record label no be cult."

@yinka_ojo_johnson:

"Young duu mother should come out now and start shouting that if anything happens to her son , Portable will be responsible for it."

@liyamajek_:

"But for real, why portable dey do like this nah."

@westconsult_homes:

"If no be social media misuse shey na punch paper or vanguard new paper wan dey carry this useless being for paper….eku oshi."

@orefejobabawale:

"Make portable rest for this guy matter nah."

@lumberjack_interiors:

"The painful part na say, na this same portable chase this guy away."

Yungi Duu takes a swipe at Portable after Burna Boy gifted him N1.5m

Legit.ng recalls a report about Yungi Duu meeting Burna Boy recently at a club in Lagos.

He was gifted N1.5 million by Burna Boy, who held him close in a hug. A few days after receiving the money, he took to social media to greet his former boss, Portable.

He didn't mention his name but called him boy. He later described him as the guy who used many colours on his hair.

