Portable, in a trending video on social media, has opened up on the reason behind his exchange with his former signee Young Duu's manager Onlyone Kesh

The Zehh Nation label owner had gone viral over a video of his fist battle with Onlyone Kesh at an event

Portable in a new video revealed Onlyone Kesh disrespected him with his manner of approach

Controversial street-pop singer Habeeb Olalomi, aka Portable Zazu, has stirred reactions online with a new video of him explaining his recent drama with Young Duu’s manager, Onlyone Kesh.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Portable made headlines after he was seen viciously harassing and assaulting Onlyone Kesh.

Portable says Young Duu's manager approached him in a disrespectful manner. Credit: @portablebaeby @official_young_duu

Source: Instagram

Portable explains reason behind fight with Young Duu's manager

Portable, who was spotted in a live video with some of his crew, revealed that the fight was Young Duu’s manager, Kesh’s fault.

The Zazu crooner said Kesh disrespected him with the way he approached him.

According to Portable, Young Duu's manager walked up to him and called him ‘oh boy’ as though they were mates.

Portable further stated that he, Young Duu, his manager, and others are not friends and urged them to stay in their lane.

Watch Portable speak below:

Netizens react to Portable Zazu's new video

See some of the reactions below:

olaoluwakiiiiitan:

"Like say uno dey do am for people wey pass u! Mtchew odeh."

onlyygod_knows:

"U go explain tire."

west_siiyde:

"As this industry dey go so, e go soon turn to OBlock for Yankee wey dem dey use gun shoot each other cause this portable own too much."

more_grace38:

"This werey don start again."

yusluvbedee:

"That Kesh don over do."

olu_flex:

"We keep enjoying this bad attitude till someone dies and we start shouting justice again. This rubbish should be stopped, it’s all cruise till it gets real."

Young Duu rain curses on Portable

Legit.ng previously reported that Yungi Duu, trended online after he reacted to the video of Portable assaulting Onlyone Kesh.

Yungi Duu, in a viral video, accused his former boss of being a devil.

He noted that Portable had decided to the stumbling block erected to prevent him from achieving success.

Source: Legit.ng