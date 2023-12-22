Months after Portable had threatened to deal with his former signee, Yungi Duu, a clip of him waylaying the singer's manager leaked online

In a viral clip, Portable was seen viciously harassing and assaulting Yungi Duu's manager, Onlyone Kesh

Portable, in the trending clip, could be seen punching and dragging the music manager by his shirt while threatening to throw him off the balcony of a three-storey building

Controversial Street-pop artist Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable Zazu, is in the news again, and it is not something he would want his kids to see.

A video of the Zazu crooner locked in a fist battle with famous PR expert Kenechukwu Ndulue, better known as Onlyone Kesh.

Controversial Street-pop artist Portable trends online as a clip of him assaulting Yungi Duu's manager emerges online. Photo credit: @onlyonekesh/@portablebaeby/@daveplayblogger

Source: Instagram

Onlyone Kesh is the manager of Portable's former signee, Yungi Duu. He is alleged to be the one who took Yungi Duu off Zeh Nation's roster as one of Portable's signees.

Recall that Legit.ng reported when Portable threatened to deal with Yungi Duu and all those who helped him leave his record label without his consent.

Portable nearly throws Yungi Duu's manager off a balcony

In the viral clips making the rounds, Portable was seen assaulting Onlyone Kesh as he nearly threw him off the balcony of the three-storey building where they met.

Famous comic and Portable's colleague Charles Okocha was seen in the viral clip holding Portable back as he tries to prevent him from getting into a full-blown fight with Onlyone Kesh.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail video of Portable assaulting Yungi Duu's manager

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral clip:

@doncash2454:

"Who note say Onlyonekesh no touch him at all."

@slowman_mafia:

"Them go soon send 500 million lawsuit."

@amutekun_:

"All the only one kesh wey una dey shout. He no fit throw blow back sef. Lazy rich Boi."

@chris_of_abuja1:

"See as kesh quiet."

@hemdmajorderimaomeaku:

"So upon all the body kesh have he bp fit beat ordinary portable abi."

@morenikejiolar:

"Na the person wey do this video I blame Eenhn how will u use snap chat for this kind video."

@rhyme_theft:

"I don’t understand why potable is so pained to see people helping yungduu, you sent him away say uno want am again , wetyn come deh Vess you again lol dem suppose flog you tbh."

@precious_dominic1:

"This portable sef dem need tie am make dem nonsense commot from him head."

@official_____mayor:

"Unna go soon hear 1 billion lawsuit."

@bigomoniyi_2035x:

"I like the fact that Kesh no return any blow."

Portable insists on performing at Celestial Church

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Portable went online to insist he would be performing at the Celestial Chuch that invited him for their praise night.

He released an online clip noting that nothing will stop him from performing at the church's praise night because he doesn't like disappointing people after getting paid.

According to Portable, he was paid N5 million to deliver a performance like never before, which is what he would do.

Source: Legit.ng